Republic Day Parade 2026: Operation Sindoor Takes Centre Stage At January 26 Grand Parade, Showcasing India’s Defence Strength

During the 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, on January 26, India showcased the Tri-Services tableau of the defense forces to feature Operation Sindoor, India’s mega military offensive against Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Symbolizing ‘Victory Through Jointness,’ the Tableau depicts the combat strength, unity, power, and integration of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The tableau also portrayed India’s decision to respond determinedly with clear planning, collaborative action, and shared responsibility during the warfare.

On 22nd April 2025, Pakistan-based terrorists attacked 27 civilians in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Within a few days, India responded by launching Op Sindoor, a series of precise, non-escalatory, and technology-driven strikes by the Indian Armed Forces.

The Republic Day Parade 2026 features the Operation Sindoor tableau.

The tableau showcased a decisive joint military operation, highlighting the Air Force’s precision air strikes, the Navy’s swift maneuvers that secured maritime superiority, and the Army’s coordinated ground offensives during Operation Sindoor.

It reflected the Indian Defence Forces’ evolution into a future-ready, technology-driven, and mission-oriented fighting force.

Operation Sindoor served as a clear response by India against terrorism. The operation was a clear example of India’s zero-tolerance policy toward threats to its sovereignty and security.

By integrating the capabilities of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, the operation showcased India’s capacity to mount swift, precise, and impactful responses to terrorism. It delivered a firm message that terrorist actions will invite decisive retaliation, while underscoring the country’s operational readiness, strategic determination, and unwavering commitment to protecting its national interests.

How do Indian forces carry Operation Sindoor?

On May 7, 2025, India responded swiftly, targeting Pakistan-based terrorist infrastructure (like Lashkar-e-Taiba camps) following a Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 27 civilians. During Operation Sindoor, India went through a range of precision-guided and surveillance-enabled military assets, reflecting a calibrated and technology-driven approach rather than indiscriminate force.

The Indian Air Force relied on precision air-to-surface munitions, supported by advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platforms, to strike identified targets with accuracy while minimizing collateral damage.

The Navy ensured maritime security and dominance through rapid deployment of frontline warships, maritime patrol aircraft, and network-centric operations, safeguarding sea lanes and preventing hostile movement.

The operation was paused on May 10 after a ceasefire was initiated following requests from Pakistani military commanders, who called for an end to hostilities amid mounting losses.

