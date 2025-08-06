LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > RG Kar Victim’s Father Slams CBI, Bengal Govt Over Delayed Justice and Alleged Cover-Up

RG Kar Victim’s Father Slams CBI, Bengal Govt Over Delayed Justice and Alleged Cover-Up

Over a year after the RG Kar medical student’s rape-murder, her father slams the CBI and Bengal government for inaction, alleging political pressure, mishandled evidence, and delayed justice, demanding full accountability and justice for all those involved.

[IMAGE CREDIT-NDTV] accuses CBI and West Bengal government of shielding culprits, delaying justice, and ignoring key evidence and political pressure.
[IMAGE CREDIT-NDTV] accuses CBI and West Bengal government of shielding culprits, delaying justice, and ignoring key evidence and political pressure.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 6, 2025 21:25:00 IST

Over a year after the horrific rape and murder of a 31‑year‑old postgraduate trainee doctor at R. G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata, her father remains tormented by the absence of justice. He has traveled to Delhi seeking a meeting with the CBI director, demanding answers and accountability from both the Central Bureau of Investigation and the West Bengal government for what he perceives as appalling inaction.

In recent remarks, the grieving father stated, “What we got wasn’t justice, it was a charade, a mockery of justice.” He fears that authorities intend to recline the inquiry over many years until he and other family members are gone, wearing them down in the process. Their conviction is that not only has the main accused, civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy, been sentenced, but true justice demands identification and prosecution of all involved.

Yet, they allege that the CBI has failed both in accountability and transparency. Following an arrest and subsequent conviction of Roy for life imprisonment after a trial court ruled the case did not satisfy the rarest‑of‑rare criteria required for the death penalty the Bengal government quickly appealed to the Calcutta High Court demanding capital punishment.

Compounding their anguish, the father accuses the agency of submitting inconsistent reports to different courts, thereby undermining confidence in the investigation. “Even Supreme Court judges could not believe the gravity of the report submitted to them,” he stated after citing stark discrepancies between the versions presented to the Sealdah district court and the Calcutta High Court. He further charges that the CBI is aware of other perpetrators but is withholding vital information, including critical digital evidence claiming his daughter’s phone, allegedly central to the incident reconstruction, remains unexamined or concealed by investigators.

Adding political dimensions, the family alleges that the CBI investigation has been compromised under political and financial pressure, effectively suppressing the truth. They assert that evidence was deliberately mishandled, and potential conspirators were shielded by powerful figures within the hospital and police established accusations that implicate senior officials and imply institutional resistance to a full investigation.

The father’s unwavering demand is not just for punitive measures against the convict, but for full transparency, exposure of all accessories, and institutional accountability. His emotional outcry reflects a broader distrust in the legal system as he continues to claim, “I have no faith in anyone in the Indian legal system anymore.”

ALSO READ: Tragedy in Uttarakhand: 11 Army Jawans Missing After Devastating Flash Flood

Tags: BengaldoctorRape

RELATED News

Rahul Gandhi Issues Big Statement After ‘Vote Theft’ Claim, Says ‘Let The Nation’s Culprits Hear This…’
Who Is Manipur’s Adaso Kapesa? First Woman Officer In Special Protection Group (SPG), Who Made History Guarding PM Modi In UK
Breaking: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Killed In Delhi Over Parking Dispute Near Delhi’s Nizamuddin
IAF Airlifts 18 CRPF Jawans To Hospital After Their Bus Skidded Off Road, Three Killed
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Donates His One Month’s Salary For Relief Work After Cloudburst

LATEST NEWS

Banwari Ram
The Truth About Becky Lynch, John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Secret Feud Revealed!
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Bandana Singh
RG Kar Victim’s Father Slams CBI, Bengal Govt Over Delayed Justice and Alleged Cover-Up

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RG Kar Victim’s Father Slams CBI, Bengal Govt Over Delayed Justice and Alleged Cover-Up

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RG Kar Victim’s Father Slams CBI, Bengal Govt Over Delayed Justice and Alleged Cover-Up
RG Kar Victim’s Father Slams CBI, Bengal Govt Over Delayed Justice and Alleged Cover-Up
RG Kar Victim’s Father Slams CBI, Bengal Govt Over Delayed Justice and Alleged Cover-Up
RG Kar Victim’s Father Slams CBI, Bengal Govt Over Delayed Justice and Alleged Cover-Up

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?