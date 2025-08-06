RG Kar Victim’s Father Slams CBI, Bengal Govt Over Delayed Justice and Alleged Cover-Up

Over a year after the horrific rape and murder of a 31‑year‑old postgraduate trainee doctor at R. G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata, her father remains tormented by the absence of justice. He has traveled to Delhi seeking a meeting with the CBI director, demanding answers and accountability from both the Central Bureau of Investigation and the West Bengal government for what he perceives as appalling inaction.

In recent remarks, the grieving father stated, “What we got wasn’t justice, it was a charade, a mockery of justice.” He fears that authorities intend to recline the inquiry over many years until he and other family members are gone, wearing them down in the process. Their conviction is that not only has the main accused, civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy, been sentenced, but true justice demands identification and prosecution of all involved.

Yet, they allege that the CBI has failed both in accountability and transparency. Following an arrest and subsequent conviction of Roy for life imprisonment after a trial court ruled the case did not satisfy the rarest‑of‑rare criteria required for the death penalty the Bengal government quickly appealed to the Calcutta High Court demanding capital punishment.

Compounding their anguish, the father accuses the agency of submitting inconsistent reports to different courts, thereby undermining confidence in the investigation. “Even Supreme Court judges could not believe the gravity of the report submitted to them,” he stated after citing stark discrepancies between the versions presented to the Sealdah district court and the Calcutta High Court. He further charges that the CBI is aware of other perpetrators but is withholding vital information, including critical digital evidence claiming his daughter’s phone, allegedly central to the incident reconstruction, remains unexamined or concealed by investigators.

Adding political dimensions, the family alleges that the CBI investigation has been compromised under political and financial pressure, effectively suppressing the truth. They assert that evidence was deliberately mishandled, and potential conspirators were shielded by powerful figures within the hospital and police established accusations that implicate senior officials and imply institutional resistance to a full investigation.

The father’s unwavering demand is not just for punitive measures against the convict, but for full transparency, exposure of all accessories, and institutional accountability. His emotional outcry reflects a broader distrust in the legal system as he continues to claim, “I have no faith in anyone in the Indian legal system anymore.”

