‘Ro Mat, Ro Mat’: Passengers Cry, Pray On Fly91 Hyderabad-Hubbali Flight As It Circles Mid-Air For 4 Hours Amid Turbulent Weather – Watch

An emotional video has gone viral of a Hyderabad-Hubbali flight, depicting high anxiety among passengers in flight caused by severe weather. In this footage, a woman is shown with her hands held together in front of her face while sobbing quietly, but becomes increasingly upset and ultimately breaks down. She is holding back tears as she records the tense atmosphere inside the aircraft and at times appears to be praying.

Reports say that, as fear spreads inside the cabin of the Hyderabad-Hubbali flight, panic can be heard clearly in the background. “Oh my God” is repeated several times, followed by loud cries and wails. In one disturbing moment, a man is heard shouting, “Oh s**t…Why is he doing like this,” capturing the intensity of the mid-air scare. Another voice tries to calm passengers, saying, “Ro mat, ro mat, kuch nahi hota, ruko (Don’t cry, don’t cry-it’s nothing. Wait).”

Hyderabad-Hubbali flight panic video shows passengers in distress

According to reports, the aircraft in question were Fly91 Airlines flight IC3401 (ATR turboprop AT7) which took off from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at approximately 3 PM, bound for Hubballi and expected to arrive at approximately 4:30. Just as the aircraft neared its destination, it encountered bad weather, resulting in an aborted landing attempt.

For the next four hours, the aircraft remained in the air; circling around the areas of Mundgod, Davanagere, and Shivamogga while the flight crew tried to carefully manage the situation so that they would be able to land the aircraft without any risk to the passengers and crew.

Hyderabad-Hubbali flight diverted amid bad weather conditions

As per reports, During the prolonged flight path, passengers were heard pleading for clarity and safety. The pilot repeatedly assured those onboard, saying, “We are holding. We will keep you updated. Have patience, kindly follow instructions,” as the situation remained tense throughout the Hyderabad-Hubbali flight journey.

Some passengers even suggested alternative landing plans. “Ask the pilot to go to Bengaluru. Or we can go to Belgaum at least,” one passenger is heard saying. Another voice agrees, “Yes. It is nearby,” reflecting growing anxiety inside the cabin of the Hyderabad-Hubbali flight.

Hyderabad-Hubbali flight passengers request diversion to Bengaluru

After the Hyderabad to Hubbali flight incident, family members of passsengers were irrate when they said Fly91 Airlines failed to inform them properly about the incident while the aircraft was in the air for hours. As a result, they could not get any good updates on what was happening regarding their loved ones who were on the flight.

According to reports, Fly91 Airlinesfeffas responded to these statements saying there were no technical problems with the aircraft and released this official statutory statement: “The flight IC3401 originated from Hyderabad and was en route to Hubballi when it encountered bad weather and was therefore diverted to Bengaluru as per standard procedure; it then returned to Hubballi and ultimately departed for Hyderabad where it was based.”

Hyderabad-Hubbali flight lands safely after tense delay

The airline further added, “There was zero compromise to safety. Holding the aircraft over Hubballi and diverting to Bengaluru was part of the standard operating procedure. This is among the best practices adopted by the industry.” It also highlighted its trained crew and “impeccable safety record” during the Hyderabad-Hubbali flight operations.

After experiencing a number of tense hours in the air, the plane was finally redirected and made a successful landing at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, at approximately 7:30 PM. This ended the frightening experience of the passengers on the flight from Hyderabad to Hubli.

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