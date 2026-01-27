Row Over Shankaracharya Title: UP GST Officer Prashant Kumar Singh Resigns, Says He Can’t Tolerate Insults To CM Adityanath And PM Modi

The controversy over statements made by Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand in Uttar Pradesh took a sharper turn on Tuesday after Prashant Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Ayodhya, resigned from his post, citing personal anguish over what he termed derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In his resignation letter addressed to the Governor, Singh said he was deeply hurt by the language used against the Chief Minister and felt it was no longer appropriate for him to remain silent. He described his decision as a moral stand rather than a political one and expressed support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“I serve this state, and my family depends on the salary it pays me. If insulting language is used for the Chief Minister, it naturally causes pain,” Singh wrote, adding that he deliberated for two days before submitting his resignation. He said he would continue performing his official duties until his resignation is formally accepted.

‘Protest Must Not Cross Lines Of Dignity’

Singh stressed that while the Constitution guarantees the right to protest, public expression must remain within the limits of decorum and respect. He alleged that provocative statements were creating an unhealthy social environment and deepening caste-based divisions.

“One cannot sit on a handcart and speak disrespectfully about the Chief Minister. Such conduct harms social harmony,” he said, accusing certain remarks of deliberately fuelling discord.

Another Resignation Deepens Row

Singh’s resignation comes a day after Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri also stepped down, citing developments related to the same controversy and the alleged assault on disciples of Avimukteshwaranand. The back-to-back resignations have added an administrative dimension to a dispute that has already stirred political and religious circles.

How The Controversy Began

The dispute dates back to January 18, when police allegedly stopped Avimukteshwaranand’s palanquin as he was heading for a ritual bath at the Magh Mela. His followers claimed that police personnel manhandled several disciples, prompting protests by the Shankaracharya, who has since refused to return to his camp.

Subsequently, the administration issued notices seeking documentary proof of his status as Shankaracharya. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, without naming him, referred to a “Kalnemi” during a public address, a remark that further escalated tensions. In response, Avimukteshwaranand likened the Chief Minister to Kalnemi and Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, triggering sharp reactions.

Saint Community Split, Fallout Widens

The episode has divided the saint community, with three Shankaracharyas extending support to Avimukteshwaranand, while the state government maintains that its actions were guided strictly by law and order considerations. As the standoff continues, the resignations underscore the growing political and administrative fallout of the escalating row.

