Home > India > Rs 540 per month: Former MP Prajwal Revanna To Earn This Amount In Convicts Section Of Jail

According to the Deccan Herald, he will also earn not more than Rs 540 per month as wages and is also expected to start working 8 hours for six days a week starting from today (August 04, 2025), Monday.

Former Lok Sabha MP Prajwal Revanna (Photo Credit- ANI)
Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 4, 2025 10:33:26 IST

The former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court for elected representatives in Bengaluru on Saturday, August 02, 2025 after he was convicted in one of four cases of rape and sexual harassment registered against him in 2024. According to the Deccan Herald, he will also earn not more than Rs 540 per month as wages and is also expected to start working 8 hours for six days a week starting from today (August 04, 2025), Monday. According to a Times Now report, the prison officials have said that Prajwal will be required to wear the uniform given to prisoners. The officials also added that prisoner number 15528 was officially allotted to Prajwal on August 3, 2025, Sunday morning.

What is known about the rape case in which the former Hassan MP was found guilty?

According to The News Minute report, the rape survivor is a 47-year-old farm labourer and had filed a complaint. The rape survivor had stated in the complaint Prajwal Revanna had raped her on three occasions which included twice at a farmhouse in Gannikada in Hassan, and once at Revanna’s family residence in Bengaluru. These incidents were said to have taken place in 2021 and a complaint was lodged when thousands of sexually explicit video clips of assault, allegedly shot by Prajwal, started circulating just before polling for the Parliamentary elections in April 2024.

The SIT Chief urges more survivors to step forward and lodge a complaint

As reported in The Hindu, the Special Investigation team (SIT) chief B.K. Singh has announced that it is willing to file more cases if other survivors of sexual abuse and rape take courage from the judgment in the first case against former MP for Hassan Prajwal Revanna and come forward.

Tags: Former Hassan MP Prajwal RevannaPrajwal Revanna wages in jailprisoner number 15528

