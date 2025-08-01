All You Need To Know About The Full Case Of Rape Convict Former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna

Former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna has been convicted in a rape case by a special court in Bengaluru, according to Live Law. This rape case was registered against him at the Holenarasipura Rural Police Station of Hassan District. The trial was completed by the Special Court for People’s Representatives on July 18 and verdict was reserved. According to The News Minute, Prajwal has been convicted for sexually assaulting a farm labourer who worked for his family and for recording the assault. The website states that this is the first judgement in one of four cases filed against him. According to The News Minute, the quantum of the sentence will be pronounced on August 2, 2025.

What we know about the case in which the former JDS MP is convicted?

According to The News Minute, the 47-year-old farm labourer, ‘Mridula’ (name changed to protect identity), was working at the family farmhouse in Gannikada and also accompanied the family during their trips to Bengaluru. Mridula had accused Prajwal of raping her when he had called her inside the room on the pretext of bringing him water at the farmhouse. Prajwal was accused of raping her a second time when she had accompanied the family to their house in Basavangudi, Bengaluru. Mridula added Prajwal had made another attempt to rape her, but she was successful in escaping at that time because he had not locked the door.

How the cases against Prajwal Revanna came to light?

According to the Hindustan Times, these cases came to light after pen-drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan, ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26, 2024. Following the conviction, as per the Hindustan Times, Prajwal broke down and started crying as he exited the courtroom.

