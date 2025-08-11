Rs 83,00,00,00,000: World’s Most Expensive Wedding Beats Mukesh Ambani’s Children’s Weddings Couple was…

Ambanis ‘ weddings have forever been the yardstick for outrage. With the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal reported to cost some 830 crore rupees, and Anant Ambani’s recent wedding with widely quoted prices above the 5,000-crore mark, these are events that resonate all over the world. Now, there was an instance in Moscow, which, back in 2016, took the whole idea of opulence to an end of the scale, setting a price of $1 billion (₹83,000 crore).

The Couple That Shook the World of Weddings

Said Gutseriev, the 28-year-old scion of a Russian oil magnate, and the then-20-year-old Khadija Uzhakhov had given the world one record-breaking wedding. The bride was wearing an exquisite beaded gown by the great Elie Saab, flown in from Paris. The dress, lavishly ornamented and weighing almost 25 lbs., was valued at $1 million to £692,000. The immensity and the ornamentations of the gown required numerous attendants to help her manage the train and climb the stairs.

An Arrival in Style

So, the guests arrived wearing a certain one-of-a-kind luxury. The organization of a whole fleet of Rolls-Royces was attempted while the carriages and valets began lining up outside the venue before the start of the ceremony. It was exclusivity oozing out from the very walls of that place, promising a celebration picked out of these worlds.

Star-Studded Entertainment

The entertainment was just as jaw-dropping. Global superstar Jennifer Lopez flew in to perform for the couple, delivering a high-energy set in an array of glam attire. Known to charge somewhere in the area of a million dollars for her acts, Lopez dual-wielded the glamour and scale of the event.

A New Standard of Luxury

While weddings like Princess Diana and Prince Charles’s (₹1,361 crore) or Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum’s (₹1,144 crore) remain in the realms of legend, the Gutseriev-Uzhakhov wedding has perhaps made it impossible to top. The combination of unmatched fashion, celebs, performances, and world-class hospitality, it wasn’t just a wedding, it was a statement to the world that even the most extravagant events can be outshone.