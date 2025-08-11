LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > India > Rs 83,00,00,00,000: World’s Most Expensive Wedding Beats Mukesh Ambani’s Children’s Weddings Couple was…

Rs 83,00,00,00,000: World’s Most Expensive Wedding Beats Mukesh Ambani’s Children’s Weddings Couple was…

The world’s most expensive wedding, costing ₹830crore, has surpassed the lavish celebrations of Mukesh Ambani’s children. The grand event captivated global attention with its opulence, luxury, and high-profile guest list, leaving many curious about the couple behind the extravagant affair.

Rs 83,00,00,00,000: World’s Most Expensive Wedding Beats Mukesh Ambani’s Children’s Weddings Couple was…

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: August 11, 2025 15:03:58 IST

Ambanis ‘ weddings have forever been the yardstick for outrage. With the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal reported to cost some 830 crore rupees, and Anant Ambani’s recent wedding with widely quoted prices above the 5,000-crore mark, these are events that resonate all over the world. Now, there was an instance in Moscow, which, back in 2016, took the whole idea of opulence to an end of the scale, setting a price of $1 billion (₹83,000 crore). 

 

The Couple That Shook the World of Weddings

Said Gutseriev, the 28-year-old scion of a Russian oil magnate, and the then-20-year-old Khadija Uzhakhov had given the world one record-breaking wedding. The bride was wearing an exquisite beaded gown by the great Elie Saab, flown in from Paris. The dress, lavishly ornamented and weighing almost 25 lbs., was valued at $1 million to £692,000. The immensity and the ornamentations of the gown required numerous attendants to help her manage the train and climb the stairs.

 

An Arrival in Style

So, the guests arrived wearing a certain one-of-a-kind luxury. The organization of a whole fleet of Rolls-Royces was attempted while the carriages and valets began lining up outside the venue before the start of the ceremony. It was exclusivity oozing out from the very walls of that place, promising a celebration picked out of these worlds.

 

Star-Studded Entertainment

The entertainment was just as jaw-dropping. Global superstar Jennifer Lopez flew in to perform for the couple, delivering a high-energy set in an array of glam attire. Known to charge somewhere in the area of a million dollars for her acts, Lopez dual-wielded the glamour and scale of the event.

 

A New Standard of Luxury

While weddings like Princess Diana and Prince Charles’s (₹1,361 crore) or Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum’s (₹1,144 crore) remain in the realms of legend, the Gutseriev-Uzhakhov wedding has perhaps made it impossible to top. The combination of unmatched fashion, celebs, performances, and world-class hospitality, it wasn’t just a wedding, it was a statement to the world that even the most extravagant events can be outshone.

Tags: billionaire weddinggrand wedding 2025lavish wedding celebrationLuxury WeddingsMukesh Ambani wedding

RELATED News

Janmashtami 2025: Fasting Rules, Rituals and Puja Guide for Lord Krishna Devotees
From Tribhuvan Sahkari To The Immigrations Bill, These Are The Bills Passed By Rajya Sabha In 2025
Ukraine Peace to UNGA Meet: What PM Modi & Zelenskyy Discussed On Call Ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska Summit
From Sports Governance Bill To Merchant Shipping Bill, Here Are All Bills Passed So Far In Lok Sabha During Monsoon Session 2025
Australian Army Chief Engages with Indian Military Leaders, Scheduled to Visit Shatrujeet Brigade in Agra Tomorrow

LATEST NEWS

U.S. Labels Balochistan Liberation Army and Majeed Brigade as Global Terror Threats
Whispers In Cristiano Ronaldo’s Household: What’s Really Going On Between Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s Mother?
Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
Rs 83,00,00,00,000: World’s Most Expensive Wedding Beats Mukesh Ambani’s Children’s Weddings Couple was…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rs 83,00,00,00,000: World’s Most Expensive Wedding Beats Mukesh Ambani’s Children’s Weddings Couple was…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rs 83,00,00,00,000: World’s Most Expensive Wedding Beats Mukesh Ambani’s Children’s Weddings Couple was…
Rs 83,00,00,00,000: World’s Most Expensive Wedding Beats Mukesh Ambani’s Children’s Weddings Couple was…
Rs 83,00,00,00,000: World’s Most Expensive Wedding Beats Mukesh Ambani’s Children’s Weddings Couple was…
Rs 83,00,00,00,000: World’s Most Expensive Wedding Beats Mukesh Ambani’s Children’s Weddings Couple was…

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?