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Home > India News > Rs 90,000 Crore And Counting: Odisha’s Railway Network Gets Its Biggest-Ever Infrastructure Push Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Rs 90,000 Crore And Counting: Odisha’s Railway Network Gets Its Biggest-Ever Infrastructure Push Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said over Rs 90,000 crore railway projects are underway in Odisha, aiming to boost connectivity, modernize stations, and drive economic growth.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Pic: ANI)
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Pic: ANI)

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 20, 2026 05:31:16 IST

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Rs 90,000 Crore And Counting: Odisha’s Railway Network Gets Its Biggest-Ever Infrastructure Push Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during the groundbreaking ceremony of India’s first advanced 3D glass semiconductor packaging unit in Bhubaneswar, underlined the rapid transformation of railway infrastructure in Odisha, emphasising the government’s strong focus on connectivity and capacity enhancement across the state. 

According to Vaishnaw, railway projects totaling more than Rs 90,000 crore are presently being carried out in Odisha, which represents an unprecedented growth of the train network. 

He highlighted that this scale of investment reflects the Centre’s commitment to strengthening both passenger and freight infrastructure in the state. 

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During his visit to Odisha on Sunday, Vaishnaw inspected the ongoing redevelopment of Bhubaneswar Railway Station, underscoring the importance of timely completion and high-quality execution. He emphasised that the upgraded station will deliver enhanced passenger comfort with modern amenities, reflecting Indian Railways’ commitment to transforming stations into world-class infrastructure hubs aligned with evolving passenger expectations. 

He further stated that Odisha has received a record railway budget allocation of Rs 10,928 crore, significantly higher than past allocations, enabling faster execution of projects. He noted that 59 railway stations are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, aimed at transforming stations into modern, passenger-friendly hubs with enhanced amenities. 

With highlighting connectivity goals, Vaishnaw said that all 30 districts of Odisha are being brought under rail connectivity through planned interventions. He emphasised that this will ensure inclusive development and better integration of remote and interior regions with the mainstream rail network. 

The Minister also pointed to major infrastructure initiatives such as the proposed four-line coastal rail corridor from Balasore to Berhampur, which will significantly enhance capacity along the coastal belt. He noted that such projects will improve regional mobility, reduce congestion, and boost economic activity across Odisha. 

According to Vaishnaw, these revolutionary railway projects will improve regional connectivity, foster economic expansion, and bring Odisha closer to the country’s freight and passenger networks. Odisha is expected to be a major beneficiary of India’s growing railway infrastructure thanks to ongoing investments and governmental initiatives. 

(ANI)

Also Read: Indian Railways Earns Rs 6,813 Crore: Record Scrap Sales, Rising Non-Fare Income, And Passenger Service Upgrades — All Without Raising Ticket Fares

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Rs 90,000 Crore And Counting: Odisha’s Railway Network Gets Its Biggest-Ever Infrastructure Push Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

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Rs 90,000 Crore And Counting: Odisha’s Railway Network Gets Its Biggest-Ever Infrastructure Push Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
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Rs 90,000 Crore And Counting: Odisha’s Railway Network Gets Its Biggest-Ever Infrastructure Push Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
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