Russian Ambassador Affirms India’s Right To Decide On Oil Imports As MEA Confirms Independent Energy Policy Despite US Pressure

India’s Energy Imports Guided by National Interests, Says Russian Ambassador

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Thursday said that India’s decisions on energy imports are guided by its “national interests” and that Moscow’s cooperation with New Delhi in this area aligns with those priorities. Responding to a question on whether India will continue importing Russian oil, Alipov said, “This is the question for the Indian government. The Indian Government is having in mind the national interest of this country in the first place, and our cooperation in energy is very much in tune with those interests.”

US President Trump’s Comments on India’s Russian Oil Imports

His remarks came after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reaffirmed India’s independent approach to energy sourcing, following comments by US President Donald Trump, who claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him that India would stop purchasing oil from Russia. Earlier, Trump, during a media interaction in Washington, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him that India would stop purchasing oil from Russia, describing it as “a big step” in efforts to increase global pressure on Moscow.

Responding to ANI’s question on whether he viewed India as a reliable partner, Trump said, “Yeah, sure. He’s (PM Narendra Modi) a friend of mine. We have a great relationship…I was not happy that India was buying oil. And he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big stop. Now we’ve got to get China to do the same thing…”