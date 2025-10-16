LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Russian Ambassador Affirms India’s Right To Decide On Oil Imports As MEA Confirms Independent Energy Policy Despite US Pressure

Russian Ambassador Affirms India’s Right To Decide On Oil Imports As MEA Confirms Independent Energy Policy Despite US Pressure

Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov states India’s energy imports prioritize national interests. MEA reaffirms India’s independent energy policy amid US President Trump’s claims about Modi’s assurance to stop buying Russian oil.

Russian Ambassador Affirms India’s Right To Decide On Oil Imports As MEA Confirms Independent Energy Policy Despite US Pressure

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: October 16, 2025 16:06:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Russian Ambassador Affirms India’s Right To Decide On Oil Imports As MEA Confirms Independent Energy Policy Despite US Pressure

India’s Energy Imports Guided by National Interests, Says Russian Ambassador

Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov emphasized that India’s energy import decisions prioritize its national interests.

He stated that Moscow’s cooperation with New Delhi aligns with these priorities. When asked about continued Russian oil imports, he affirmed it’s India’s choice, guided first and foremost by the country’s own national interests.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Thursday said that India’s decisions on energy imports are guided by its “national interests” and that Moscow’s cooperation with New Delhi in this area aligns with those priorities. Responding to a question on whether India will continue importing Russian oil, Alipov said, “This is the question for the Indian government. The Indian Government is having in mind the national interest of this country in the first place, and our cooperation in energy is very much in tune with those interests.”

US President Trump’s Comments on India’s Russian Oil Imports

His remarks came after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reaffirmed India’s independent approach to energy sourcing, following comments by US President Donald Trump, who claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him that India would stop purchasing oil from Russia. Earlier, Trump, during a media interaction in Washington, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him that India would stop purchasing oil from Russia, describing it as “a big step” in efforts to increase global pressure on Moscow.

You Might Be Interested In

Responding to ANI’s question on whether he viewed India as a reliable partner, Trump said, “Yeah, sure. He’s (PM Narendra Modi) a friend of mine. We have a great relationship…I was not happy that India was buying oil. And he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big stop. Now we’ve got to get China to do the same thing…”

MEA Reaffirms India’s Independent Energy Policy

In response to such remarks, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reaffirmed India’s independent energy policy, stating that the country’s energy sourcing is guided by its national interests and the need to protect Indian consumers. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective.

Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy. This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions.”

“Where the US is concerned, we have for many years sought to expand our energy procurement. This has steadily progressed in the last decade. The current Administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing,” he added.

(With Inputs From ANI)
Also Read: 500% Tariffs On China? US Issues Big Warning To Beijing Over Russian Oil, Calls It…
First published on: Oct 16, 2025 4:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: india newsOil Imports

RELATED News

PDP Offers Rajya Sabha Support To NC In Exchange For Land & Daily Wager Reforms

Fossil shares plunge 40% on extension of deadline for debt exchange offer

Air India Crash: Pilot’s Father Urges Supreme Court For Independent, Court-Monitored Probe

India’s Deadly Missile System Deal With This Country That Donald Trump Is Unfriendly With, Proven In Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan

Modi Offers Prayers At Jyotirlinga Temple, Launches ₹13,430 Cr Projects In Andhra

LATEST NEWS

Bengaluru Torpedoes Prevail Over Spirited Calicut in PVL Classic

Diwali Rush Triggers Hours-Long Traffic Jams In Delhi, Gurugram And Noida: Key Routes Affected

Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt Tears Up Neelam Giri’s Letter In Captaincy Task, Leaving Fans Shocked!

Russian Ambassador Affirms India’s Right To Decide On Oil Imports As MEA Confirms Independent Energy Policy Despite US Pressure

BNY's profit jumps on fee growth

Watch Video: Mumbai Man Pulls A 3 Idiots In Real Life, Helps Deliver A Baby At Railway Platform With Doctor On Call

Flipping sumo wrestlers get London tournament rolling

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Issues Big Warning, Asks iPhone Users Not To Download Comet App, Reason Is…

AI data centre boom spurs robot maker ABB's US sales

Stock market Today: Nifty Rockets Toward 25,600 As Sensex Soars 862 Points, Market Rally Keeps Rolling!

Russian Ambassador Affirms India’s Right To Decide On Oil Imports As MEA Confirms Independent Energy Policy Despite US Pressure

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Russian Ambassador Affirms India’s Right To Decide On Oil Imports As MEA Confirms Independent Energy Policy Despite US Pressure

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Russian Ambassador Affirms India’s Right To Decide On Oil Imports As MEA Confirms Independent Energy Policy Despite US Pressure
Russian Ambassador Affirms India’s Right To Decide On Oil Imports As MEA Confirms Independent Energy Policy Despite US Pressure
Russian Ambassador Affirms India’s Right To Decide On Oil Imports As MEA Confirms Independent Energy Policy Despite US Pressure
Russian Ambassador Affirms India’s Right To Decide On Oil Imports As MEA Confirms Independent Energy Policy Despite US Pressure
QUICK LINKS