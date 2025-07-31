Home > India > Sardar Udham Singh Death Anniversary: The Revolutionary Who Took Revenge For Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Sardar Udham Singh Death Anniversary: The Revolutionary Who Took Revenge For Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

July 31 is observed as the Martyrdom Day of freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh, who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that killed thousands of innocent people, including women and children. As per the British record, only 379 people were killed in the massacre that happened in 1919.

Sardar Udham Singh Death Anniversary: The Revolutionary Who Took Revenge For Jallianwala Bagh Massacre
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid rich tribute to martyr Udham Singh on his death anniversary, remembering him as a source of inspiration.

In a post in Hindi on ‘X’, PM Modi stated, “My humble tribute to the immortal son of Mother India, martyr Udham Singh, on his sacrifice day. His saga of patriotism and bravery will always remain a source of inspiration for the people of the nation.”

Who Was Udham Singh?

Udham Singh was a revolutionary freedom fighter. He was born in Punjab’s Sangrur district on December 26, 1899. He lost his parents at an early age and grew up in an orphanage in Amritsar.

He saw the horrors of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that filled him with a strong desire for justice. He was inspired by Bhagat Singh and his revolutionary group.

After the massacre, he planned to kill Michael O’Dwyer, who ordered the open fire. The day came, and on March 13, 1940, in London, he shot Michael O’Dwyer dead.

After firing at O’Dwyer, he didn’t resist his arrest. He was found guilty and hanged on July 31, 1940, in a London prison.

What Was the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre?

The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre was a heinous act by the Britishers in India. On April 13, 1919, British troops fired on a large gathering of unarmed people in Amritsar, killing several hundred people and wounding many more. 

As per the British record, at least 379 people were killed and over 1500 were injured in the massacre.

Historians analysed the incident as a turning point in India’s struggle for freedom that led to the non-cooperative movement in 1920-21 launched by Mahatma Gandhi. 

