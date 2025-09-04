LIVE TV
Home > India > Save Youth Save Future Foundation Releases Groundbreaking Research Report On Unmarked And Unidentified Graves In Kashmir Valley

Save Youth Save Future Foundation Releases Groundbreaking Research Report On Unmarked And Unidentified Graves In Kashmir Valley

The Save Youth Save Future Foundation, a prominent Kashmiri NGO, has unveiled its research report titled “Unraveling the Truth: A Critical Study of Unmarked and Unidentified Graves in Kashmir Valley” at the Press Club of India today (September 04, 2025).

Research Report on Unmarked and Unidentified Graves in Kashmir Valley (Photo Credit- Save Youth Save Future Foundation)
Research Report on Unmarked and Unidentified Graves in Kashmir Valley (Photo Credit- Save Youth Save Future Foundation)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 4, 2025 18:30:54 IST

New Delhi, September 4, 2025: The Save Youth Save Future Foundation, a prominent Kashmiri NGO, unveiled its landmark research report titled “Unraveling the Truth: A Critical Study of Unmarked and Unidentified Graves in Kashmir Valley” at the Press Club of India today. The event was attended by media representatives, eminent citizens, scholars, and intellectuals, sparking a thought-provoking discourse on a sensitive and highly contested issue.

The meticulously executed study, spearheaded by the Foundation’s scholars and volunteers, examined and documented nearly 4,500 unmarked and unidentified graves across four border districts of Kashmir—Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, and Ganderbal. Covering six years of intensive field research, the report offers empirical evidence to counteract misinformation and propaganda regarding these graves, clarifying their origins and the involvement of both foreign and local militants.

Wajahat Farooq Bhat, Chairman of the Save Youth Save Future Foundation, highlighted the importance of the study, asserting:

> “Our research is a step toward truth and transparency. These graves have long been enveloped in mystery and conjecture. Through empirical evidence and thorough analysis, we aspire to promote an informed dialogue that aids in achieving peace and societal stability in the Kashmir Valley.”

The event featured an in-depth presentation by Anika Nazir, a principal researcher involved in the project, who emphasized the difficulties faced during the study and its ramifications for the future of the region.

> “This report transcends mere statistics: it encapsulates human narratives, provides closure for families, and tackles a significant issue with both sensitivity and precision,” she stated. The Chief Guest, Wajahat Habibullah, former Chief Information Commissioner of India, addressed the audience, praising the Foundation’s initiative:

> “This study represents a commendable endeavor to clarify a complex and emotionally charged issue. It highlights the significance of truth in healing wounds and fostering a peaceful future.”

Rishi Suri, Senior Editor at The Daily Milap, also spoke at the event.

> “This study will go a long way in restoring the dignity of the families and communities that have been held hostage to a false narrative all these years and will chart a brighter path for Kashmir,” he said.

The program concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session and a vigorous discussion, showcasing the Foundation’s dedication to fostering constructive dialogue. The release of the report signifies a crucial milestone in addressing the intricacies of unmarked graves in Kashmir, setting the stage for informed policy-making and societal healing.

Speakers lauded the Save Youth Save Future Foundation’s commitment to fostering peace, stability, and social empowerment through research, advocacy, and community involvement.

QUICK LINKS