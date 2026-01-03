LIVE TV
Home > India > Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2026: PM Modi Honors Iconic Reformer, Her Quotes and Teachings Still Inspire India

January 3, 2026, marks Savitribai Phule’s 195th birth anniversary. A pioneer of women’s education and social reform, she fought caste oppression, empowered generations through literacy, and championed equality, leaving a lasting legacy of courage, pedagogy, and reformist resilience.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 3, 2026 11:34:46 IST

January 3, 2026, will be the 195th birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule, a courageous woman who not only changed the world but also determined the fate of millions with her very life. She has been referred to at times as the “Mother of Indian Feminism,” her war being a permanent fight against the vices of ignorance and caste oppression.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in a very emotional tribute, praised her and pointed out that her devotion to the cause of social change through education still is the very core on which a modern and inclusive India is built.

The country’s first girls’ school that she founded in 1848 did not only mean instruction in the alphabet; it was the dawn of a revolution still felt today in the form of empowerment of the downtrodden that is carried on by the already privileged.

Pioneering Pedagogy

Savitribai Phule’s pedagogy might be characterized as the very opposite of the norm in the 19th century, and it is still necessary in 2026. She regarded universal literacy as the only means that could get rid of the whole system of oppression.

Her teaching was that education should not be a luxury of a few but a basic right for every woman, Shudra, and, by implication, everyone else. There is a reality behind her great valor: though she was once stoned and showered with mud by her enemies when going to school, she carried along a spare saree and, through physical intimidation, refused to let her mission be stopped.

Her philosophy was simple yet profound: “If you educate a woman, you liberate a generation.” This “Phule Pedagogy” changed the classroom atmosphere from rote learning to critical thinking and self-esteem.

Savitribai Phule Quotes

The persistent power of this movement is through Savitribai Phule quotes that keep on electrifying intellectual revolutions. Her papers underline that the fundamental way to get rid of “ignorance and poverty” is through knowledge, which is already a feeling in today’s world. “Go, Get Education,” her most well-known invitation to the action, is still the root of Indian women’s liberation theories. 

The sharing of her strong words through SMS and status updates on this Jayanti shows that the battle for equality is still there. Her existence is a testimony that one person’s dedication to truth can negate ages of systematic oppression and other such action.

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 11:34 AM IST
