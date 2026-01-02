LIVE TV
Home > India > When Is Paush Purnima 2026, January 2 Or 3? Rituals, Spiritual Significance, And Festive Insights

When Is Paush Purnima 2026, January 2 Or 3? Rituals, Spiritual Significance, And Festive Insights

Paush Purnima 2026 begins Jan 2 evening and peaks Jan 3. Devotees perform holy baths, Satyanarayan worship, and charitable acts. This tithi marks spiritual renewal, aligning inner energies with cosmic rhythms, starting the year with prosperity, discipline, and devotion.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 2, 2026 09:30:57 IST

When Is Paush Purnima 2026, January 2 Or 3? Rituals, Spiritual Significance, And Festive Insights

The start of the new year brings forth one of the foremost spiritual moments in the heavenly calendar, Paush Purnima 2026, right at the beginning. The day represents the merging of the inner sun and the outer moon, which is usually a source of anxiety for the followers concerning the timing of their ceremonies. In the year 2026, the Purnima Tithi, or full moon phase, will begin with the night of January 2 at 6:53 PM and will continue until January 3 at 3:32 PM. 

While the lunar power will be at its highest on Friday, the classic Udaya Tithi (the time of day when the sun rises) suggests that the fasting and ritual baths should be on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

This coordination provides a unique 24-hour window for the believers to take advantage of the “exalted” lunar energy, more so as the moon is in Taurus, which is an earth sign and therefore a stable start to the year’s beginning.

Spiritual Significance of Paush Purnima Tithi

The Paush Purnima tithi transition is more than just a date; it is the spiritual gateway to the month of Magha. It is said that the cosmic alignment on this day enhances the effect of Sadhana and charity. Traditionally, this moon illuminates the beginning of the month long Kalpavas at Prayagraj, where thousands live in simplicity on the riverbank of Ganga. 

The spiritual significance of this day is to wash away the “lack mentality” of the previous year and to make a gradual movement from mere survival to stable abundance. The devotees of Lord Vishnu and the Moon God during this particular tithi are believed to have their internal rhythms in sync with the universal frequency of growth.

Traditional Rituals and Sacred Offerings

The observances performed on this day are meant to purify the soul’s “inner vessel.” Followers generally commence the ritual with a dip in a holy river or, if they are at home, by mixing Gangajal with the water for their morning bath at Brahma Muhurta (5:25 AM to 6:20 AM). 

The central event of the day is the worship of Lord Satyanarayan, to whom yellow flowers, fruits, and sandalwood are offered in order to attract prosperity. Many prepare and give away Kheer to less fortunate people and donate white things like milk, silver, or blankets while trying to soothe the moon energies.  All these altruistic deeds, or Daan, are regarded as “Akshaya,” donating with results that never drop, indicating the start of the journey to 2026 with discipline and kindness.

Also Read: Will It Rain on New Year In Delhi? IMD Issues Red Alert – What You Must Know About Fog, Cold Wave & Air Quality

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 9:30 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Paush Purnima 2026Paush Purnima datePaush Purnima rituals

When Is Paush Purnima 2026, January 2 Or 3? Rituals, Spiritual Significance, And Festive Insights

When Is Paush Purnima 2026, January 2 Or 3? Rituals, Spiritual Significance, And Festive Insights

QUICK LINKS