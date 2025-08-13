LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > India > SC: Journalists’ Articles or Videos Are Not Prima Facie Sedition, Warns of Misuse of Good Laws

SC: Journalists’ Articles or Videos Are Not Prima Facie Sedition, Warns of Misuse of Good Laws

The Supreme Court ruled that journalists’ articles or videos aren’t prima facie sedition under BNS Section 152, stressing that good laws can be misused. Granting protection to The Wire’s editors, it emphasized proof of tangible harm before criminal prosecution.

SC: Journalists’ Articles or Videos Are Not Prima Facie Sedition, Warns of Misuse of Good Laws

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 13, 2025 19:19:33 IST

The Supreme Court of India delivered a significant ruling today, claiming that journalistic expression such as news articles and videos does not, on its own, constitute a prima facie offense under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the new provision that replaces the colonial-era sedition law in the Indian Penal Code. The bench underscored that while a well-intended law can be misused, judicial safeguards must prevent arbitrary application. 

The case before the court involved Siddharth Varadarajan, editor of The Wire, and associates, who faced legal action from Assam police over a reporting piece on alleged Indian Air Force fighter jet losses during “Operation Sindoor.” The court granted them protection from arrest. Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi questioned whether routine journalistic work should draw criminal consequences, emphasizing that writing an article cannot equate to acts such as arms smuggling. 

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the plea was an attempt to avoid accountability. Yet the court maintained a clear distinction between reporting and criminality. Justice Kant clarified that journalists are not granted special privileges, but that expression via media cannot be considered criminal absent proof of a threat to national unity. Justice Bagchi highlighted that the potential for misuse alone is not a valid basis for declaring a law unconstitutional; such judgments must rest on legislative intent and validity.

This ruling follows the Supreme Court’s issuance earlier this week of a notice to the central government on a separate petition challenging Section 152’s constitutional validity, on grounds that it may replicate the vaguely worded and historically misused sedition law. 

By affirming the need for tangible harm before invoking stringent criminal charges against journalists, the Supreme Court has reaffirmed critical safeguards for press freedom in India, particularly as Section 152 remains under judicial scrutiny.

Also Read: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Visit India for High-Level Talks with NSA Doval

Tags: Indian Penal CodeJournalistssupreme court

RELATED News

Supreme Court Calls Bihar’s Voter Roll Revision “Voter-Friendly, Not Exclusionary”
Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs Referred To Larger Bench, Here’s What The Court Ordered
Delhi Stray-Dog Removal Order: Case Now Referred To 3-Judge Bench Of SC, Hearing Postponed
Supreme Court Orders Rouding Up Of Strays, But Does Delhi Have Enough Shelters?
KTR Dares Bhatti to Prove Six Guarantees Implementation in Telangana Villages

LATEST NEWS

Why Is Fairyland Sofia Coppola’s Next Big Oscar Contender? Here’s The Release Date!
‘Get Those Muscles’: Bipasha Basu Gives It Back To Mrunal Thakur After Latter’s Remarks From Old Video Go Viral
Bangladesh’s Ousted PM Hasina Faces Corruption Trial In Housing Plot Scam
Sanju Samson Trade Deal Fails: CSK Prioritizes Ruturaj Gaikwad And Ravindra Jadeja Over Rajasthan Royals’ Offer
KTR Dares Bhatti to Prove Six Guarantees Implementation in Telangana Villages
Amid SIR Row, Rahul Thanks EC Over Having Experience To Have Tea With ‘Dead People’
Swifties Alert! Taylor Swift On Travis Kelce’s Podcast, When And Where To Watch?
Opposition To Decide On Vice President Candidate By Aug 18 Or 19, Kharge Tasked To Speak To INDIA Partners
Why Did Zoe Kravitz End Up Destroying Taylor Swift’s Bathroom? Actress Recalls ‘Ripping Up The Tiles’
Dewald Brevis Retention: CSK’s Big Decision For IPL 2026 Revealed
SC: Journalists’ Articles or Videos Are Not Prima Facie Sedition, Warns of Misuse of Good Laws

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SC: Journalists’ Articles or Videos Are Not Prima Facie Sedition, Warns of Misuse of Good Laws

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SC: Journalists’ Articles or Videos Are Not Prima Facie Sedition, Warns of Misuse of Good Laws
SC: Journalists’ Articles or Videos Are Not Prima Facie Sedition, Warns of Misuse of Good Laws
SC: Journalists’ Articles or Videos Are Not Prima Facie Sedition, Warns of Misuse of Good Laws
SC: Journalists’ Articles or Videos Are Not Prima Facie Sedition, Warns of Misuse of Good Laws

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?