Home > India > Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Visit India for High-Level Talks with NSA Doval

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit New Delhi on August 18 to meet NSA Ajit Doval for talks under the Special Representative Mechanism, focusing on LAC issues and bilateral ties ahead of PM Modi’s China visit for the SCO Summit.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 13, 2025 17:11:45 IST

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to visit New Delhi on August 18, 2025, where he is going to meet India’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval under the Special Representative Mechanism to discuss pressing boundary issues and broader bilateral ties.

The meeting is expected to cover developments on the long-standing Line of Actual Control (LAC) and enhance broader cooperation despite evolving geopolitical dynamics particularly as both nations navigate shifting strategic alignments.

This diplomatic engagement comes just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, scheduled between August 31 and September 1, 2025, marking a critical window for reinforcing bilateral dialogue.

The upcoming gathering of Wang Yi and Ajit Doval follows their in-person meeting in June 2025 in Beijing during the SCO Security Council Secretaries’ meeting. During those talks, both sides underlined “overall development” of India- China relations, including enhancing people-to-people ties and stable regional connectivity.

Moreover, in June, Doval also highlighted the necessity of “countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations” to maintain regional peace and stability, a pressing concern amid unresolved border tensions.

India and China have gradually resumed steps toward normalisation in recent months most notably reinstating direct flights after nearly five years and resuming the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, signaling soft diplomatic thawing.

As Wang Yi prepares for his visit, the stage is set for renewed diplomatic momentum. With bilateral mechanisms engaged ahead of SCO, expectations are high for tactile progress in diplomatic trust-building and stabilizing regional ties.

Tags: Ajit DovalchinaGeopolitical Dynamicsindia

