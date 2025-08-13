LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Wrong To Impose Such A Ban': Maharashtra DY CM Ajit Pawar Opposes The Closure Of Meat Shops On August 15

‘Wrong To Impose Such A Ban’: Maharashtra DY CM Ajit Pawar Opposes The Closure Of Meat Shops On August 15

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has condemned the move by some civic bodies to ban meat on Independence Day. These civic bodies include the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), civic bodies in cities like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Malegaon, and Nagpur in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra DY CM Ajit Pawar (Photo Credit- @AjitPawarSpeaks)
Maharashtra DY CM Ajit Pawar (Photo Credit- @AjitPawarSpeaks)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 13, 2025 16:45:00 IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has condemned the move by some civic bodies to ban meat on Independence Day. These civic bodies include the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), civic bodies in cities like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Malegaon, and Nagpur in Maharashtra. Mr Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), a part of the Mahayuti government said, “It is wrong to impose such a ban. In major cities, people of different castes and religions reside. If it is an emotional issue, then people accept it (ban) for a day. But, if you clamp such orders on Maharashtra Day, Independence Day, and Republic Day, then it is difficult”, as reported by Hindustan Times. 

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi also raises questions the meat shop ban

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)’s President Asaduddin Owaisi has also criticised the ban on the meat shops and slaughter houses by some civic bodies in Maharashtra. AIMIM President shared a social media post on X and wrote, “Many municipal corporations across India seemed to have ordered that slaughterhouses and meat shops should be closed on 15th August. Unfortunately, @GHMCOnline has also made a similar order.” Calling it callous and unconstitutional, Mr Owaisi questioned that what is the connection between eating meat and celebrating Independence Day? According to the AIMIM’s President, 99% of Telangana’s people eat meat and meat bans violate people’s right to liberty, privacy, livelihood, culture, nutrition & religion.

What was the order passed by GHMC?

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), has ordered slaughterhouses and meat shops to remain closed on August 15, 2025, Independence Day, with some extending the closure to August 16 for Janmashtami. The directive to ban the slaughter houses and meat shops was issued by GHMC under Section 533 (b) of its Act. 

Also read: Meat Shop Shut On Independence Day? Check Out The Latest Controversy Over Kalyan Civic Body Order

‘Wrong To Impose Such A Ban’: Maharashtra DY CM Ajit Pawar Opposes The Closure Of Meat Shops On August 15

‘Wrong To Impose Such A Ban’: Maharashtra DY CM Ajit Pawar Opposes The Closure Of Meat Shops On August 15
‘Wrong To Impose Such A Ban’: Maharashtra DY CM Ajit Pawar Opposes The Closure Of Meat Shops On August 15
‘Wrong To Impose Such A Ban’: Maharashtra DY CM Ajit Pawar Opposes The Closure Of Meat Shops On August 15
‘Wrong To Impose Such A Ban’: Maharashtra DY CM Ajit Pawar Opposes The Closure Of Meat Shops On August 15

