SC Says ‘No Extension’ for Waqf Property Registration – Applicants Directed to Tribunal

On Monday, the Supreme Court of India declined to consider several petitions asking them to extend the six-month timeframe set by the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 for registering Waqf properties.

A panel of justices, led by Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih, have instructed the petitioners to go to the Waqf Tribunal to obtain relief for their claims.

The Court stated that since the Tribunal is authorised to hear claims by Waqf property applicants regarding the registration of their properties, they will have until December 6 to do so.

The bench said:

“Since a remedy for the applicants is already available before the Waqf Tribunal, they may seek the same by December 6, which we are informed is the last date for the registration of property.”

There Were Concerns About Digitisation

Also, in the hearings, the applicant’s counsel stated that their problems were related not only to the UMEED online system used for registering their properties, but to the process of digitising the Waqf properties as well. If delays occur in their registering of their claims, they would not be able to receive proper consideration prior to the expiration of the deadline.

Tribunal Can Grant Extensions if Needed

Responding to concerns, the Supreme Court said that applicants facing genuine issues could request an extension before the Tribunal. The bench clarified that if technical issues stop the process, applicants will not be penalised.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

