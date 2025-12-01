LIVE TV
Home > India > SC Says 'No Extension' for Waqf Property Registration – Applicants Directed to Tribunal

SC Says ‘No Extension’ for Waqf Property Registration – Applicants Directed to Tribunal

Supreme Court refuses to extend the six-month deadline for Waqf property registration under the 2025 Act. Applicants must approach Waqf Tribunal for relief.

SC Says ‘No Extension’ for Waqf Property Registration – Applicants Directed to Tribunal

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 1, 2025 14:29:31 IST

SC Says ‘No Extension’ for Waqf Property Registration – Applicants Directed to Tribunal

On Monday, the Supreme Court of India declined to consider several petitions asking them to extend the six-month timeframe set by the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 for registering Waqf properties.

A panel of justices, led by Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih, have instructed the petitioners to go to the Waqf Tribunal to obtain relief for their claims.

The Court stated that since the Tribunal is authorised to hear claims by Waqf property applicants regarding the registration of their properties, they will have until December 6 to do so.

The bench said:

“Since a remedy for the applicants is already available before the Waqf Tribunal, they may seek the same by December 6, which we are informed is the last date for the registration of property.”

There Were Concerns About Digitisation

Also, in the hearings, the applicant’s counsel stated that their problems were related not only to the UMEED online system used for registering their properties, but to the process of digitising the Waqf properties as well. If delays occur in their registering of their claims, they would not be able to receive proper consideration prior to the expiration of the deadline.

Tribunal Can Grant Extensions if Needed

Responding to concerns, the Supreme Court said that applicants facing genuine issues could request an extension before the Tribunal. The bench clarified that if technical issues stop the process, applicants will not be penalised.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 2:29 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

