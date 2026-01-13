LIVE TV
Home > India > Second Spotting In Less Than 48 Hours: Suspected Pakistani Drones Sighted In J&K's Rajouri Near LOC Hours After Army Chief's Warning

Two drones were spotted near the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri hours after the Army chief warned Pakistan over drone intrusions, prompting Indian troops to open fire and heighten security. The incident followed similar sightings a day earlier, keeping forces on high alert over rising cross-border drone activity.

Drones spotted near LOC in Rajouri, J&K. (Image: X)
Drones spotted near LOC in Rajouri, J&K. (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 13, 2026 21:43:31 IST

At least two drones were spotted near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Tuesday evening, just hours after Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi had issued a strong warning to Pakistan about drone intrusions and cross-border provocations. The sightings triggered an immediate response from Indian troops, who opened fire to neutralise the drones as part of standard operating procedures after the intrusion was detected, officials said. The area remains under close watch with security forces on high alert.

According to sources, the drones were detected in the Rajouri sector along the LoC, with multiple suspected Pakistani drones observed near the Dungala–Nabla area before Indian Army personnel engaged them. Another was spotted in the Thandi Kassi area of the district, prompting counter-measures and increased surveillance.

Hours before General Dwivedi had warned Pakistan about drone activity

The incident occurred soon after General Dwivedi had said that India had conveyed a clear message to Pakistan that such drone activity “was not acceptable”. Speaking at his annual press conference earlier in the day, Dwivedi confirmed that Director General of Military Operations-level talks had been held with Pakistan, during which concerns over the latest drone movements were raised. He said, “We have told Pakistan to rein in its drones,” adding that the Army was fully alert and prepared to deal with any misadventure.

According to reports, this incident happened after a similar series of drone sightings on Monday evening, when security forces detected multiple suspected Pakistani drones along both the International Border and the LoC in Samba, Rajouri, and Poonch districts. Officials had seen at least five drones moving in forward areas. After that they launched an extensive ground search to check for possible arms or contraband drops. The drones reportedly entered Indian airspace briefly before retreating towards Pakistan.

The repeated sightings of drones these days over the region has put security agencies on high alert. There have been growing concerns about cross-border drone activity in the region. In response, the Army and other security forces have intensified counter-UAV measures and surveillance along the LoC and the international border to prevent any potential security breaches.

Also Read: What Is BRICS 2026 Theme and Logo? India Unveils ‘Lotus And Namaste’ Vision With ‘Greater Global Welfare’ Push

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 9:43 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: breaking-newshome-hero-pos-3india-pakistanlatest news

