Security Forces in Manipur arrest active cadre of KCP in Imphal

Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 24 (ANI): Security Forces in Manipur arrested an active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) from his residence at Nungol Makha Leikai under Lamlal Police Station, Imphal East district, on Tuesday.

According to the Manipur Police, the arrestee, identified as Kshetrimayum Brajamohon Singh alias Ingo (53), was allegedly obstructing the implementation of government schemes and programmes, threatening to shut down shops and establishments in the Lamlai area. From his possession, a mobile phone was seized.

The Police said that Security Forces continued to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across the districts of the State.

Intelligence-based combing operations and cordon and search operations were being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state, said the police.

On Tuesday, Manipur Police, with the assistance of Forest officials and cooperation of the Chairman of Khabung village, conducted an aerial survey on poppy cultivation using drones at Upper and Lower Khabung village under Senapati-PS, Senapati district.

Nearly 13 hectares of forest area were found to have been cleared for poppy cultivation, with some patches sown with poppy. A stern warning was issued to the Chairman for the destruction of the sown poppy and to prevent any further poppy cultivation, said the police.

On Tuesday, the Manipur Police issued 35 challans to motor vehicle offenders, totalling Rs. 46,000.

Movement of 421 vehicles carrying essential Items along NH-37 has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles, said the police.

A total of 114 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley; however, no one was detained by the Police at the Nakas/Checkpoints.

Appeal is made to the general public not to believe in rumours and be vigilant of false videos. The veracity of any circulation of unfounded videos, audio clips, etc., may be confirmed from the number 9233522822 of the Central Control Room, said the police.

Moreover, there is a possibility that many fake posts will be circulated on social media. It is hereby cautioned that uploading and circulation of such fake posts on social media will attract legal action with consequences. Further, an appeal is made to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately, said the police. (ANI)

