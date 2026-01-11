Sedatives Mixed In Food, Parents Tied Up By Domestic Worker: How A ‘Dramatic’ Theft Unfolded At Sacked IAS Officer Puja Khedkar’s Pune Home

Suspended IAS trainee Puja Khedkar has alleged that a domestic worker mixed sedatives in food at her Pune residence, rendering her parents unconscious before stealing mobile phones and other valuables. The incident reportedly took place late Saturday night at the family’s bungalow on Baner Road, Pune.

According to police officials, Khedkar informed the Chaturshringi police station over the phone about the alleged theft. While no written complaint or FIR has been registered yet, Pune Police have initiated a preliminary investigation.

Allegation of Sedatives Mixed in Food

As per Khedkar’s account, the domestic worker allegedly administered sedatives to her parents, Dilip Khedkar and Manorama Khedkar, causing them to lose consciousness. She further claimed that she too was drugged and later tied up with ropes inside the house.

The family reportedly lives with multiple domestic helpers. The primary suspect is said to be a Nepali domestic worker who had joined the household just eight days before the incident.

Phones and Valuables Allegedly Stolen

Khedkar alleged that the domestic worker fled the bungalow after stealing mobile phones belonging to all family members. She also claimed that some valuables were missing, though police said she has not yet provided a detailed list of stolen items.

How Puja Khedkar Alerted the Police

According to her statement, Puja Khedkar managed to free herself using a door latch and contacted the police using another phone.

When the Chaturshringi police team reached the spot, her parents were found unconscious and were immediately shifted to a private hospital.

Police officials confirmed that Dilip and Manorama Khedkar are now stable and recovering.

No FIR Yet, Probe Underway

Police said that Puja Khedkar has not yet filed a written complaint, stating that she would do so once she feels mentally stable. “We have begun preliminary inquiries based on the phone call, but a formal FIR will be registered only after a written complaint is submitted,” a police official said.

The incident reportedly occurred around 11.30 pm on Saturday night.

Puja Khedkar Back in the Spotlight

This is not the first time Puja Khedkar has made headlines. The 2023-batch IAS trainee of the Maharashtra cadre was transferred from Pune to Washim in 2024 following allegations of indiscipline and inappropriate demands during her probation.

She was also accused of unauthorisedly installing a beacon and Maharashtra government insignia on her luxury Audi car.

UPSC Row and Previous Controversies

Khedkar has faced allegations of misrepresenting facts in her UPSC Civil Services Examination application to wrongfully avail Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation and disability concessions. She has denied these charges.

Separately, an FIR was earlier registered against her mother, Manorama Khedkar, in connection with a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai, where the family was accused of kidnapping a truck driver after a collision on the Mulund–Airoli road.

Manorama Khedkar was also accused of allegedly brandishing a pistol during a dispute with local farmers over land.

For now, Pune Police say they are awaiting a formal complaint from Puja Khedkar to proceed further with the case. The investigation will determine whether sedatives were indeed used and what items were stolen from the residence.

