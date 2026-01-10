Big Challenge For Mamata Banerjee? ED Accuses Bengal Govt Of Blocking I-PAC Probe, Moves Supreme Court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Supreme Court, alleging obstruction by the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in its investigation of the I-PAC coal scam case.

This marks a significant escalation in the ongoing legal and political tussle between the central agency and the Trinamool Congress-led state government.

ED Moves Supreme Court After Calcutta High Court Defers Hearing

The ED filed an Article 32 petition in the Supreme Court, claiming that its “right to conduct a fair and independent investigation” has been blocked by the state machinery. The move follows the Calcutta High Court deferring hearings on the matter until after January 14.

Earlier, the ED had sought registration of an FIR against Mamata Banerjee for allegedly obstructing search operations at premises linked to I-PAC, a political consultancy firm that strategized election campaigns for the Trinamool Congress.

Alleged Showdown During I-PAC Raids

According to the ED, officials faced obstruction while attempting to seize documents and electronic devices connected to the multi-crore coal smuggling case. The agency alleged that physical evidence was forcibly removed from I-PAC offices and residences in the presence of senior state officials.

The ED claims proceeds of crime worth nearly ₹10 crore were routed to I-PAC through hawala channels, with payments allegedly linked to the 2022 Goa Assembly elections.

West Bengal Government Files Caveat

Anticipating the ED’s Supreme Court petition, the West Bengal government filed a caveat seeking to ensure that no order is passed without hearing the state’s version. The move underlines the intensifying legal confrontation between the state and the central agency.

The Trinamool Congress and I-PAC countered the ED’s claims in the Calcutta High Court, arguing that the seized documents pertain solely to election planning and campaign strategy. The party maintains that such material does not fall under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Kolkata Police Begin Probe Against ED Officials

Amid allegations by the Trinamool and I-PAC, Kolkata Police have begun investigating claims of document theft during the ED raids at I-PAC chief Pratik Jain’s residence and office.

CCTV footage, DVR recordings, and witness statements are being collected, and notices to accused ED officials are expected once identification is complete.

The Supreme Court petition has added another layer of legal complexity for Mamata Banerjee and the West Bengal government. With the ED accusing state authorities of obstructing justice, the matter is poised to escalate further, drawing national attention ahead of upcoming political developments in the state.

ALSO READ: Watch: 9-Seater Plane Carrying Seven People Crashes In Odisha, Pilot And Passengers Critically Injured