9-Seater Plane Carrying Seven People Crashes In Odisha, Pilot And Passengers Critically Injured

9-Seater Plane Carrying Seven People Crashes In Odisha, Pilot And Passengers Critically Injured

A nine-seater India One Air plane crashed near Rourkela, Odisha on January 10, 2026, while flying to Bhubaneswar. All seven people on board were injured but survived. Rescue teams quickly reached the site, and the injured were taken to hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation, with early reports suggesting a technical problem. India has seen several major air accidents in the past, including Air India Flight 171 in 2025 and Air India Express Flight 812 in 2010.

A nine-seater India One Air plane crashed near Rourkela, Odisha on January 10, 2026 (Image: X/ ANI)
A nine-seater India One Air plane crashed near Rourkela, Odisha on January 10, 2026 (Image: X/ ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 10, 2026 15:51:24 IST



9-Seater Plane Carrying Seven People Crashes In Odisha, Pilot And Passengers Critically Injured

An aeroplane crash was reported early on Saturday, January 10, 2026, a nine‑seater India One Air aircraft flying from Rourkela to Bhubaneswar in Odisha crashed roughly 10–15 kilometres from the Rourkela airstrip. Officials said the cause of the crash is not yet known and that an investigation has been launched, but early reports indicate a technical problem may have forced the aircraft down.

The small charter plane was carrying seven people, six passengers and one pilot. Soon after the incident was reported, rescue teams were dispatched to the crash site, and the injured were shifted to a local hospital for medical treatment. Authorities from various departments, including tourism and emergency services, joined in securing the area and assisting the victims.

Odisha’s Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi ensures the best medical care

According to reports, the plane crash-landed in a farmland area in Raghunathpali near Jalda, around 10 kilometres from central Rourkela, after it developed trouble shortly after taking off. Nearly all occupants sustained injuries, but no fatalities were immediately reported in initial coverage.

Several emergency units, including fire brigade teams and police, reached the site quickly, which helped to evacuate the injured and manage hazards such as leaking aviation fuel. Officials have urged caution around the crash site as investigators work to determine the full sequence of events leading up to the aircraft’s descent.

Odisha’s Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said he was “deeply saddened” by the crash, expressing relief that all aboard were alive and stressing that government agencies are ensuring victims receive “the best possible medical care.”

Previous Major Aviation Accidents in India

India has experienced several high‑profile air crashes in recent history, one of them being the Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787 which crashed shortly after takeoff in June 2025. The crash was so severe that it killed everyone but one on board.

Another one being Air India Express Flight 812 which plunged of the runway and killed 158 people, and was regarded as one of the deadliest crashes in India in 2010s. 

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 3:51 PM IST

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.


Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: breaking-newslatest crashplane crash








QUICK LINKS