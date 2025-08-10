Seven, Including Children, Hurt In Fire At Varanasi’s Atma Vishweshwar Mahadev Temple

Seven devotees, including children, sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out during the Shravan Purnima ‘Saptarishi Aarti’ at the Atma Vishweshwar Mahadev Temple in Varanasi on Saturday evening, August 9. Police confirmed that all injured are receiving treatment at Kabir Chauraha Divisional Hospital and are out of danger.

As per officials, the fire was reported at approximately 8 p.m. when cotton ornaments within the temple placed to mimic the Amarnath temple unintentionally ignited while performing the aarti. The fire spread quickly, leading to panic among the over 30 devotees, including the priest of the temple, who were present.

Witnesses reported that the full moon day of Sawan every year finds the temple decorated and filled with devotees in a special way. “This time, cotton was used as decoration. It caught fire suddenly during the aarti, and within minutes the flames enveloped the space,” a resident said.

Varanasi fire created a stampede-like atmosphere

The sudden fire created a stampede-like atmosphere as individuals attempted to evacuate rapidly. During the stampede, a number of devotees, ranging from two to three children, got burns. Neighbors quickly came to their aid and took the injured to the hospital before emergency teams arrived.

Police personnel from Chowk station and a motorcycle fire engine from the fire department arrived on the scene in time. Locals were able to extinguish the blaze by pouring water over the ignited cotton before it could do further damage.

At 9:40 p.m., doctors at the divisional hospital were providing first aid to the injured. Authorities have confirmed that all the injured are in stable condition and recovering under medical care.

ALSO READ: UP Flood: Schools Closed In Varanasi On Aug 6, About 84000 Affected In State