Home > India > Severe Cold Wave Forces School Closure: UP CM Aditya Yoginath Orders Shutdown of CBSE, ICSE, And Other Board Schools Till THIS Date

Severe Cold Wave Forces School Closure: UP CM Aditya Yoginath Orders Shutdown of CBSE, ICSE, And Other Board Schools Till THIS Date

UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders closure of all schools till January 5, 2026, due to severe cold wave, freezing temperatures, and dense fog; relief measures and precautions underway.

Credits- ANI
Credits- ANI

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 2, 2026 17:10:31 IST

Severe Cold Wave Forces School Closure: UP CM Aditya Yoginath Orders Shutdown of CBSE, ICSE, And Other Board Schools Till THIS Date

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the closure of all schools right up to Class 12, meaning until January 5, 2026, because of a severe cold wave observed in the state. This includes all affected schools are government, CBSE, ICSE, as well as all sorts of private institutions. Temperature freezing and dense fog are the reasons behind it.

Cold Wave Effect

In the districts of Lucknow and Prayagraj, the temperatures have plummeted to 4-6°C, and the fog has cut down visibility to less than 20 meters, which increases the health risks for the children. The India Meteorological Department had issued warnings, which led to quick response measures, including classes on children’s safety considerations. 

Official Orders

UP CM Yogi told the district officials to carry out field visits, give out blankets, set up bonfires, and fill night shelters with food and heat. No one should be sleeping outside, and enforcement will be strict for the violators, with funds allocated for relief actions. 

 

School Closure Information

The holidays include primary to higher secondary classes of all boards, and they have been prolonged from the earlier closure of December. If the weather gets better, schools will open on January 6; where it is possible, online classes will be encouraged. 

 

Wider Precautions

The authorities are keeping an eye on the at-risk groups, making sure that sanitation and basic supplies are available in the shelters. The public is advised to remain indoors, drink plenty of water, and not travel at night; public bonfires have been organized in cities like Gorakhpur. 

 

Regional Background

Delhi has announced similar actions till January 15, along with Punjab and Haryana, which are located in the northern part of India and are experiencing chill winter conditions. UP’s proactive approach shows a commitment to the well-being of the public during such harsh weather conditions.


First published on: Jan 2, 2026 5:10 PM IST
Tags: cold wavefogrelief-measuresschool closureuttar pradeshYogi Adityanath

Severe Cold Wave Forces School Closure: UP CM Aditya Yoginath Orders Shutdown of CBSE, ICSE, And Other Board Schools Till THIS Date

