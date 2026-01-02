Shah Rukh Khan Faces Huge Backlash As KKR Signs Bangladeshi Player Amid Violence Against Hindus, Actor Labelled A ‘Traitor’

The controversy around the inclusion of the Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad for IPL 2026 has permeated Indian society to an extent where it has turned a normal cricket decision into a political and social issue widely debated. KKR bought Rahman for ₹9.20 crore during the IPL mini auction, which was the move that most cricket analysts considered to be strengthening the team’s bowling attack. Initially the signing was supported by many as a good choice, however it led to harsh responses from some political leaders and religious figures who hold the view that the participation of the Bangladeshi player in the Indian premier cricket league should be halted because of the deteriorating diplomatic ties and the ongoing violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Shah Rukh Khan Termed ‘Traitor’ As KKR Signs Bangladeshi Player Amid Violence Against Hindus

Sangeet Som, among others, has publicly denounced Shah Rukh Khan, the co owner of KKR, as a traitor for the inclusion of Rahman in an Indian franchise and used the term ‘traitor’ for him, which fueled the social media debate immensely. The comments made by Som implied that musicians of Rahman’s caliber would ‘not be able to get out of the airport’ if they played in India, thereby giving an idea of the severity of the backlash among certain parts of the public. Besides, religious figures like Devkinandan Thakur and Jagadguru Rambhadracharya have also spoken up, urging KKR and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to go back on their decision, and they have based their objections on cultural and religious grounds rather than purely sports-related ones.

BCCI and IPL 2026 Regulations

The dispute has elicited counter arguments from various political groups and supporters, who maintain that the association of sports with ideological and diplomatic conflicts is unreasonable, thus pointing out that the IPL has been governed by BCCI regulations that allowed the participation of international players from different countries for a long time. Up to now, neither Shah Rukh Khan, KKR management, nor the BCCI has come up with a definitive statement to contradict the criticisms, thereby allowing the discussion to continue without any conclusion, but at the same time, raising more general questions about the overlap of sports with national feelings and political influences just before the IPL 2026 season.

