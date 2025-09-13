‘Share Your Ideas With PM Modi’: Mansukh Mandaviya Announces 2nd Edition of Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday, Sept 13, 2025, announced that the second edition of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) will be held in January 2026, aimed at creating an inclusive and dynamic platform for young people to present their ideas for the Viksit Bharat directly to the PM.

Announcing a press conference at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, Mr Mandaviya highlighted that it channelises the strengths and potential of the youth to prepare a blueprint for India’s future.

He further said, “Inspired by the Prime Minister’s call on Independence Day to engage 1 lakh youth in politics without political background, the National Youth Festival was reimagined as Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) with its first edition held in 2025.”

Key Additions in VBYLD – 2026

The second edition of VBYLD – 2026 will retain the core themes and tracks of the first edition while introducing a new vertical, a change in approach in the existing vertical, and international participation for the very first time, which are detailed below

Design for Bharat: A multi-tier national design challenge aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Tech for Viksit Bharat – Hack for a Social Cause: A multi-stage hackathon developing prototype, technology-driven solutions under the theme Viksit Bharat @2047. International Participation with 80 youth representing the Ministry of External Affairs’ initiative ‘Know India Programme’ and 20 delegates from BIMSTEC nations.

Event Structure: Viksit Bharat Challenge Track (4 Stages)

Stage I (Digital): Quiz – 01 September to 15 October 2025

Stage II (Digital): Essay Challenge – 23 October to 5 November 2025

Stage III (In-person): PPT Challenge – State Level – 24 November to 8 December 2025

Stage IV (In-person): Viksit Bharat Championship, National Youth Festival, New Delhi – 10 – 12, January 2026

Cultural & Design Track (3 Stages)

District Level – 1 September to 31 October 2025

State Level – 10 November to 1 December 2025

National Level – 10 – 12 January, 2026

Activities will include declamation, story writing, painting, folk songs, folk dance, poetry writing, and innovation. The best team from each State/UT in every category will qualify for the national stage.

Design for Bharat and Tech for Viksit Bharat – Hack for a Social Cause

At the state level, competitions under each track will be organised at designated nodal institutions, while at the national level, three-member teams from each State/UT will participate. In total, 100 participants will qualify for the final national round of each track, representing some of the country’s brightest young innovators.

National Participation in January 2026

The grand finale of VBYLD 2026 will be held in New Delhi from 10–12 January 2026, bringing together a diverse and dynamic cohort of 3,000 participants, including:

1,500 from the Viksit Bharat Challenge Track 1,000 from the Cultural & Design Track 100 International Delegates 400 Special Attendees

VBYLD 2025 – First Edition – A Historic Beginning

The inaugural edition of VBYLD in 2025 marked a historic milestone in youth participation and leadership. About 30 lakh young people across India engaged through the Viksit Bharat Challenge, with over two lakh essays submitted and 9,000 youth showcasing their vision in State Championships.

The journey culminated at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, where 3,000 young changemakers participated, including 1,500 from the Viksit Bharat Challenge Track, 1,000 from the Cultural Track, and 500 Pathbreakers (representing youth icons and achievers across diverse fields).

ALSO READ: ‘Trade, Water, Talks And Terrorism Can’t Go Together, Why Cricket?’: AAP Protests Against Asia Cup India-Pakistan Match To Be Held On Sept 14