“She’s Not His Property”: Madras High Court Says Women Don’t Need Husband’s Consent For Passport

Ever been told you need your husband’s permission to get something done?

Well, the Madras High Court just made it crystal clear: you don’t need your husband’s signature to apply for a passport. Not now. Not ever. The ruling came after Revathi, a woman from Chennai, found herself stuck in a legal mess—all because officials insisted she needed her estranged husband’s signature to get her passport processed. With a divorce case pending and no contact with him, that demand felt not just impossible, but deeply unfair. So, what did she do? She took the matter to court—and the court had something powerful to say.

The Madras High Court has ruled that a woman does not require her husband’s signature or consent to apply for a passport. In a significant order reinforcing women’s autonomy, Justice N Anand Venkatesh stated that such requirements reflect a “regressive mindset” and are not supported by law. The court emphasized that a married woman retains her individual identity and legal rights, including the right to apply for government documents independently.

Court Slams Patriarchal Attitude In Passport Procedures

“Not His Property”: Court Pulls Up Passport Office

Justice N Anand Venkatesh didn’t mince words.

“The act of demanding the husband’s signature suggests a regressive mindset that views a woman as the property of her husband,” he said.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, while hearing the petition, firmly rejected the passport office’s stance. The judge stressed that a woman’s legal identity remains intact post-marriage, and there is no legal requirement for a husband’s signature in passport applications. The court described the demand as rooted in patriarchal thinking, inconsistent with constitutional values and current laws.

That’s right. The court made it clear: a woman retains her full identity and legal rights after marriage. She doesn’t become a legal extension of her husband, and she certainly doesn’t need his permission to carry out her basic rights- like applying for a passport.

Woman Moves Court After Passport Office Delay Over Husband’s Signature

The case involved a petition filed by Revathi, a Chennai resident, who approached the Madras High Court after the Regional Passport Office refused to process her passport application. Officials informed her that the application could proceed only if her husband signed the necessary documents Revathi explained that she and her husband were estranged, and that he had filed for divorce. So when passport officials demanded his signature before processing her application, she was left with no choice but to challenge the delay. And she won.

Justice Venkatesh called out the outdated demand and made it clear that nothing in Indian law mandates a woman to submit her husband’s signature for a passport. He also ordered the passport office to process and issue Revathi’s passport within four weeks.

Court Orders Passport Issuance Without Husband’s Signature

Justice Venkatesh directed the Regional Passport Officer to process Revathi’s application and issue her passport within four weeks. The judge pointed out that the law does not stipulate any need for spousal consent in issuing passports to married individuals. “A woman does not lose her individual identity after marriage and has full legal rights,” the court said while delivering the order. The judge also urged government departments to ensure that outdated practices do not override legally valid procedures.

The court’s order reaffirms previous judicial positions that uphold a woman’s autonomy, especially in matters of legal and administrative rights. The case highlights ongoing bureaucratic hurdles faced by women, particularly those in estranged or difficult marital relationships. By issuing this ruling, the High Court clarified that passport issuance procedures must follow legal statutes rather than traditional assumptions. Revathi’s petition was disposed of after the court issued directions to the concerned authority.

What This Means For You:

Your marital status—married, separated, or divorced—does not affect your right to apply for a passport.

You don’t need anyone’s permission to claim your legal rights.

You don’t need your husband’s consent to apply for or get a passport.

Your rights as an individual stand independent of societal or traditional expectations.

The Bigger Picture:

This ruling challenges outdated, patriarchal mindsets still present in government offices.

It reinforces that women already have the legal rights they deserve—no approval needed.

It sets a precedent to stop unnecessary delays and demands that restrict women’s autonomy.

It encourages women to stand firm on their rights without fearing bureaucratic hurdles.

