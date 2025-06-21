Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Live TV
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Home > India > “She’s Not His Property”: Madras High Court Says Women Don’t Need Husband’s Consent For Passport

“She’s Not His Property”: Madras High Court Says Women Don’t Need Husband’s Consent For Passport

Madras High Court rules that women do not need their husband’s consent to apply for a passport, reinforcing women’s legal autonomy and condemning outdated, patriarchal demands in official procedures.

"She's Not His Property": Madras High Court Says Women Don’t Need Husband’s Consent For Passport
"She's Not His Property": Madras High Court Says Women Don’t Need Husband’s Consent For Passport

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: June 21, 2025 11:04:27 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Ever been told you need your husband’s permission to get something done?
Well, the Madras High Court just made it crystal clear: you don’t need your husband’s signature to apply for a passport. Not now. Not ever. The ruling came after Revathi, a woman from Chennai, found herself stuck in a legal mess—all because officials insisted she needed her estranged husband’s signature to get her passport processed. With a divorce case pending and no contact with him, that demand felt not just impossible, but deeply unfair. So, what did she do? She took the matter to court—and the court had something powerful to say.

The Madras High Court has ruled that a woman does not require her husband’s signature or consent to apply for a passport. In a significant order reinforcing women’s autonomy, Justice N Anand Venkatesh stated that such requirements reflect a “regressive mindset” and are not supported by law. The court emphasized that a married woman retains her individual identity and legal rights, including the right to apply for government documents independently.

Court Slams Patriarchal Attitude In Passport Procedures

“Not His Property”: Court Pulls Up Passport Office

Justice N Anand Venkatesh didn’t mince words.

“The act of demanding the husband’s signature suggests a regressive mindset that views a woman as the property of her husband,” he said.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, while hearing the petition, firmly rejected the passport office’s stance. The judge stressed that a woman’s legal identity remains intact post-marriage, and there is no legal requirement for a husband’s signature in passport applications. The court described the demand as rooted in patriarchal thinking, inconsistent with constitutional values and current laws.

That’s right. The court made it clear: a woman retains her full identity and legal rights after marriage. She doesn’t become a legal extension of her husband, and she certainly doesn’t need his permission to carry out her basic rights- like applying for a passport.

Woman Moves Court After Passport Office Delay Over Husband’s Signature

The case involved a petition filed by Revathi, a Chennai resident, who approached the Madras High Court after the Regional Passport Office refused to process her passport application. Officials informed her that the application could proceed only if her husband signed the necessary documents Revathi explained that she and her husband were estranged, and that he had filed for divorce. So when passport officials demanded his signature before processing her application, she was left with no choice but to challenge the delay. And she won.

Justice Venkatesh called out the outdated demand and made it clear that nothing in Indian law mandates a woman to submit her husband’s signature for a passport. He also ordered the passport office to process and issue Revathi’s passport within four weeks.

Court Orders Passport Issuance Without Husband’s Signature

Justice Venkatesh directed the Regional Passport Officer to process Revathi’s application and issue her passport within four weeks. The judge pointed out that the law does not stipulate any need for spousal consent in issuing passports to married individuals. “A woman does not lose her individual identity after marriage and has full legal rights,” the court said while delivering the order. The judge also urged government departments to ensure that outdated practices do not override legally valid procedures.

The court’s order reaffirms previous judicial positions that uphold a woman’s autonomy, especially in matters of legal and administrative rights. The case highlights ongoing bureaucratic hurdles faced by women, particularly those in estranged or difficult marital relationships. By issuing this ruling, the High Court clarified that passport issuance procedures must follow legal statutes rather than traditional assumptions. Revathi’s petition was disposed of after the court issued directions to the concerned authority.

What This Means For You:

  • Your marital status—married, separated, or divorced—does not affect your right to apply for a passport.
  • You don’t need anyone’s permission to claim your legal rights.
  • You don’t need your husband’s consent to apply for or get a passport.
  • Your rights as an individual stand independent of societal or traditional expectations.

The Bigger Picture:

  • This ruling challenges outdated, patriarchal mindsets still present in government offices.
  • It reinforces that women already have the legal rights they deserve—no approval needed.
  • It sets a precedent to stop unnecessary delays and demands that restrict women’s autonomy.
  • It encourages women to stand firm on their rights without fearing bureaucratic hurdles.

Also Read: Justin Bieber’s Ex- Selena Gomez Unfollows Singer’s Wife Hailey Bieber On Instagram After Years Of Public Feud

Tags: madras high courtpassport
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

POTUS Trump’s Decision To Unleash Airpower Makes A Mockery Of His Own Calls For Continuation Of Talks: Congress
Iran May Target US Bases in Iraq After Nuclear Strikes, Warns of Sleeper Cell Activation
Oil Prices Surge As U.S.-Israel Strikes On Iran Rattle Global Markets, Traders On Edge As Brent Crude Nears $80
Delhi Weather Alert Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Monsoon Nears, Heavy Rainfall Expected
Gold Prices Today: The Safe Asset Takes A Fall Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Silver Follows Suit- Check Rates In Your City
US Issues ‘Worldwide Travel Advisory,’ Warns Citizens Globally Amid Rising Tensions After Iran Airstrikes
Violence And Needle Spiking Cast Shadow Over France’s Fête De La Musique As 145 Victims Reported
Stock Market Today: Investors Stay Alert As Geopolitics Shape Trading Day, Sensex And Nifty Start Week In Red
‘They Must Be Punished’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Slams US-Israel Strikes, Warns of More Retaliation
Seeman Slams BJP: Accuses Centre Of Using Lord Murugan For Tamil Nadu Votes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?