Shocking Viral Video: Man Carries Snake Inside The Train, Demands Money From Passengers

A viral video shocked everyone with a man holding a snake and asking for money from passengers aboard the Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express. The video, widely uploaded on social media, shows the man walking the reptile, likely to be a non-venomous one such as a rat snake, just inches from commuters, sending out a wave of panic and discomfort.

A number of passengers are seen hesitantly giving money as the man proceeds in the train. The act is said to have occurred after the man had alighted at Mungaoli in Madhya Pradesh. Social media users were swift to respond, terming the act as “extortion masquerading as entertainment” and noting the safety threats posed to regular commuters.

Watch video here:

#Sarp_darshan_on_Rail

Man with snake boarded at Mungaoli (M.P.)

New way of Taking out #money from Hard Working Labour class

inside #IndianRailways @RailwaySeva @RailMinIndia @Central_Railway train : Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express

Location: Between Mungaoli to Bina Junction. pic.twitter.com/7vM4UhcCaq — Deepak रघुवंशी 🇮🇳 (@draghu888) September 22, 2025







“Man with snake boarded at Mungaoli (M.P.). New way of taking out money from hard-working labour class inside Indian Railways,” an X user wrote tagging railway authorities. The post soon gained thousands of views, eliciting public anger and demands for stricter enforcement against such conduct on trains.

In reaction, the official RailwaySeva X Twitter handle requested the user to post journey information for an inquiry and instructed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to investigate. “We will need your journey details (PNR / UTS no.) & mobile no. preferably through DM. You can also report your concern directly on RailMadad

or call 139 for quick redressal – RPF India,” the Railways tweeted.

This episode follows other viral train controversies, such as the video of a female passenger in a rude altercation with a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) for not possessing a valid ticket. Netizens have brought these incidents to light as evidence of difficulties encountered by frontline railway personnel and emphasized calling for tighter passenger accountability and enforcing railway regulations.

The railway authorities have promised action against people indulging in extortion or harassment on the trains, keeping in mind public safety as the priority.

ALSO READ: Heavy Rains Flood Kolkata, Disrupt Metro And Trains, 5 Electrocuted Before Durga Puja