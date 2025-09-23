LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
Home > India > Shocking Viral Video: Man Carries Snake Inside The Train, Demands Money From Passengers

Shocking Viral Video: Man Carries Snake Inside The Train, Demands Money From Passengers

A viral video shows a man carrying a snake through an Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express coach, demanding money from terrified passengers. Railways have asked for details to investigate, with the RPF probing the alarming incident of extortion on board.

Passengers terrified as a man parades a snake inside a train (Screengrab: X/@draghu888)
Passengers terrified as a man parades a snake inside a train (Screengrab: X/@draghu888)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 23, 2025 11:19:57 IST

A viral video shocked everyone with a man holding a snake and asking for money from passengers aboard the Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express. The video, widely uploaded on social media, shows the man walking the reptile, likely to be a non-venomous one such as a rat snake, just inches from commuters, sending out a wave of panic and discomfort.

A number of passengers are seen hesitantly giving money as the man proceeds in the train. The act is said to have occurred after the man had alighted at Mungaoli in Madhya Pradesh. Social media users were swift to respond, terming the act as “extortion masquerading as entertainment” and noting the safety threats posed to regular commuters.

Watch video here:



“Man with snake boarded at Mungaoli (M.P.). New way of taking out money from hard-working labour class inside Indian Railways,” an X user wrote tagging railway authorities. The post soon gained thousands of views, eliciting public anger and demands for stricter enforcement against such conduct on trains.

In reaction, the official RailwaySeva X Twitter handle requested the user to post journey information for an inquiry and instructed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to investigate. “We will need your journey details (PNR / UTS no.) & mobile no. preferably through DM. You can also report your concern directly on RailMadad
 or call 139 for quick redressal – RPF India,” the Railways tweeted.

This episode follows other viral train controversies, such as the video of a female passenger in a rude altercation with a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) for not possessing a valid ticket. Netizens have brought these incidents to light as evidence of difficulties encountered by frontline railway personnel and emphasized calling for tighter passenger accountability and enforcing railway regulations.

The railway authorities have promised action against people indulging in extortion or harassment on the trains, keeping in mind public safety as the priority.

ALSO READ: Heavy Rains Flood Kolkata, Disrupt Metro And Trains, 5 Electrocuted Before Durga Puja

Tags: Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express newssnake viral videoviral news

RELATED News

Himachal Monsoon death toll reaches 451; 262 rain-related and 189 road accident deaths
PM Kisan 21st Installment 2025 Expected Date: Will Rs.2,000 Be Credited Before Diwali? Check Status, Date, And Full Details
Heavy Rains Flood Kolkata, Disrupt Metro And Trains, 5 Electrocuted Before Durga Puja
Watch: Zubeen Garg’s Loyal Dogs Say Heartbreaking Farewell To Beloved Singer
UP: Four killed in car and canter collision in Aligarh

LATEST NEWS

Silicon Valley Giants React To Donald Trump’s $100K H-1B Visa Fee, OpenAI’s Sam Altman & Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Break Silence
First Kerala-EU Blue Economy Conclave concludes with strong commitment to explore future collaborations
Kannappa OTT Release Date Out: Vishnu Manchu’s Telugu Action Thriller To Stream On Prime Video Hindi
Zubeen Garg's mortal remains brought for final rites, CM Sarma offers final respects
"I believe in second chances a lot": Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' returns to theatres on September 26
Cleaner, Greener, Smarter: STIHL India's New Battery Range is Here
Hindu Hate In US: Donald Trump’s Ally Attacks 90-Foot Hanuman Statue In Texas, Calls It ‘False Hindu God’, Questions Idol Worship | VIDEO
SSC Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025: Registration Begins Online, Check Application Form, Last Date, Fee, Eligibility & More
Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team leaves for five-match series in Australia
Who Is Aitana Bonmatí? Meet The 2025 Ballon D’Or Feminin Winner Making History In Women’s Football
Shocking Viral Video: Man Carries Snake Inside The Train, Demands Money From Passengers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shocking Viral Video: Man Carries Snake Inside The Train, Demands Money From Passengers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shocking Viral Video: Man Carries Snake Inside The Train, Demands Money From Passengers
Shocking Viral Video: Man Carries Snake Inside The Train, Demands Money From Passengers
Shocking Viral Video: Man Carries Snake Inside The Train, Demands Money From Passengers
Shocking Viral Video: Man Carries Snake Inside The Train, Demands Money From Passengers

QUICK LINKS