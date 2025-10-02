LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > India > Sir Creek: Remembering 1971 When Navy’s ‘Killer Squadron’ Punished Pakistan, Set Karachi Port On Fire Under Commander Babru Bhan Yadav

Sir Creek: Remembering 1971 When Navy’s ‘Killer Squadron’ Punished Pakistan, Set Karachi Port On Fire Under Commander Babru Bhan Yadav

Sir Creek India Pakistan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday issued a stern warning to Pakistan over its military build-up near Sir Creek. He accused Pakistan of deliberately inflaming the border dispute despite India’s repeated attempts at dialogue. Historical lessons from the 1971 India-Pakistan war, including Operation Trident and the Karachi port strike led by Commander Babru Bhan Yadav, underline India’s preparedness.

Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan over Sir Creek; here is a look back at the 1971 war, Operation Trident, and Karachi port naval strikes. Photo: X.
Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan over Sir Creek; here is a look back at the 1971 war, Operation Trident, and Karachi port naval strikes. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 2, 2025 23:31:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sir Creek: Remembering 1971 When Navy’s ‘Killer Squadron’ Punished Pakistan, Set Karachi Port On Fire Under Commander Babru Bhan Yadav

Sir Creek India Pakistan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday issued a stern warning to Pakistan over its recent military build-up near the Sir Creek region, declaring that any misadventure would provoke a response capable of “changing both history and geography.” Speaking at a public event during ‘Shashtra Pujan’, Singh accused Pakistan of deliberately inflaming the long-standing border dispute in the strategic Sir Creek area.

“Even after 78 years of independence, a dispute over the border in the Sir Creek area is being stirred up. India has made several attempts to resolve the issue through dialogue, but there is a flaw in Pakistan’s intentions; its intentions are unclear. The way in which the Pakistan army has recently expanded its military infrastructure in areas adjacent to Sir Creek reveals its intentions,” Singh said.

Pakistan’s Military Build-Up Near Sir Creek Raises Alarm

The defence minister highlighted Pakistan’s expansion of military infrastructure in regions adjoining Sir Creek, a sensitive zone along the Gujarat coastline. The area, a 96-km marshy strip in the Rann of Kutch, has been a long-standing point of contention between the two countries.

India has historically maintained dialogue channels to resolve the dispute, but Rajnath highlighted the growing concerns over Pakistan’s recent moves.

Also Read: Rajnath Singh Issues Big Warning To Pakistan, Warns Against Misadventures In Sir Creek: ‘Route To Karachi…’

Lessons from the 1971 India-Pakistan War

During the build-up to the 1971 war, Chief of Army Staff General Sam Manekshaw had informed Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of December 4 as the likely date India would go to war. The next day, Pakistan bombed nine Indian airfields, marking the outbreak of hostilities.

India’s Navy played a crucial role in the liberation of East Pakistan, operating across Eastern and Western theatres and enforcing a naval blockade to sever links between East and West Pakistan.

Operation Trident: The Karachi Strike

Preparation for the war had been ongoing for months. Following Pakistan’s air raids, orders were issued to the Western Naval Command (WNC) for Operation Trident. Vice Admiral SN Kohli, Flag Officer C-in-C of WNC, was tasked with dispatching the Naval fleet stationed at Mumbai and Okha to target Karachi port.

The strike group, famously known as the ‘Killer Squadron’, consisted of two Petya-class ships – Katchal and Kiltan – and three missile boats – INS Nirghat, INS Nipat, and INS Veer. One missile boat remained at Dwarka port to provide cover. Each missile boat was armed with four Russian Styx surface-to-surface missiles.

Commander Babru Bhan Yadav, the squadron’s commanding officer, was ordered to attack Karachi port. Originally planned for December 3, the operation was postponed to December 4 due to Pakistan’s evening air raids.

The Attack on Karachi

When the strike group reached 112 km south of Karachi, targets were identified northwest (70 km) and northeast (68 km). The squadron prepared to launch Styx missiles, each with a range of 75 km.

INS Nirghat fired two Styx missiles, destroying PNS Khaibar.

INS Nipat fired two missiles, sinking MV Venus Challenger, reportedly carrying arms for the Pakistani army.

INS Veer destroyed PNS Muhafiz, a coastal minesweeper.

Also Read: Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 11:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: karachipakistan newsrajnath singhSir Creek

RELATED News

Global Tourism Awards 2025: A Spectacular Celebration of Excellence in Tourism
Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 Lottery Result to be Announced Tomorrow on 04 October 2025: Check Lucky Draw Time, Complete Prize Money, How to check Result Online?
[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (3.10.2025): Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 3-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery FRIDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Maligning India Abroad

LATEST NEWS

Biggest IPO? Tata Capital’s Rs.15,511 Cr Issue Could Change How You Grow Your Wealth
Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Reunite With Kajol, Twinkle Khanna On Two Much; Main Khiladi Tu Anari Hookstep Returns!
Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?
Pace Digitek IPO Updates: Listing Date, Grey Market Premium, And Subscription Details
Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In One Of Europe’s Wealthiest Countries, Here’s How
ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table: Updated Rankings During India vs West Indies Series
OpenAI asks court to dismiss trade-secret lawsuit from Musk's xAI
Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know
Final Destination: Bloodlines OTT Release In India – When, Where, And How To Stream This Suspense Thriller
BRIEF-Kreditbanken Raises 2025 Pre-Tax Profit Outlook To DKK 180-200 Mln
Sir Creek: Remembering 1971 When Navy’s ‘Killer Squadron’ Punished Pakistan, Set Karachi Port On Fire Under Commander Babru Bhan Yadav

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sir Creek: Remembering 1971 When Navy’s ‘Killer Squadron’ Punished Pakistan, Set Karachi Port On Fire Under Commander Babru Bhan Yadav

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sir Creek: Remembering 1971 When Navy’s ‘Killer Squadron’ Punished Pakistan, Set Karachi Port On Fire Under Commander Babru Bhan Yadav
Sir Creek: Remembering 1971 When Navy’s ‘Killer Squadron’ Punished Pakistan, Set Karachi Port On Fire Under Commander Babru Bhan Yadav
Sir Creek: Remembering 1971 When Navy’s ‘Killer Squadron’ Punished Pakistan, Set Karachi Port On Fire Under Commander Babru Bhan Yadav
Sir Creek: Remembering 1971 When Navy’s ‘Killer Squadron’ Punished Pakistan, Set Karachi Port On Fire Under Commander Babru Bhan Yadav

QUICK LINKS