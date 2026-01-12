LIVE TV
Home > India > Sissu Bans Tourists In Lahaul-Spiti: Why Himachal’s Scenic Village Took This Spiritual Protection Call

Sissu Bans Tourists In Lahaul-Spiti: Why Himachal’s Scenic Village Took This Spiritual Protection Call

Sissu village in Himachal’s Lahaul-Spiti has banned all tourism from January 20 to February 28, 2026, to preserve the spiritual sanctity of Chandra Valley. The 40-day “period of silence” allows tribal communities to observe Halda and Poonha festivals without disturbance from commercial tourism.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 12, 2026 16:04:53 IST

To protect the spiritual essence of the Chandra Valley, the Sissu Gram Panchayat in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district has taken an extraordinary measure and decided to totally prohibit any kind of tourism in the area for 40 days.

The period of prohibition will be from January 20 to February 28, 2026, and it is specifically labeled as a “period of silence” to let ancient religious rites and the tribal community’s rich culture facilitate their practice.

The Atal Tunnel has opened up the once remote village to visitors, and hence, it has turned into a hub for adventurous activities with thousands of tourists flocking there.

That is why the elders and religious groups, together with the Raja Ghepan and Labarang Gompa factions, reached the joint decision that the noise of commercial tourism should not disturb the serenity of the sacred rites.

Preserving Divine Traditions: The Dev Restrictions

The community-led mandate has prioritized the Halda and Poonha festivals, which are integral to the Lahauli lunar calendar, for observance. This period transforms the area into a “Dev Restrictions” zone in which the local gods are honored by complete silence and family rituals conducted in private.

To maintain the tranquility, the panchayat has prohibited all kinds of recreational activities from Pagal Nullah to Ropsang. The closing of hotels and homestays has helped the village to conserve the spiritual energy that is required for these age-old rites and that is often disturbed by outsiders or modern travel’s “reels culture.”

Restoring Cultural Integrity: Halting Adventure Tourism

The ban’s range only embraces the commercial sector, thus putting a halt to all adventure tourism activities that would usually attract winter visitors. The loudest activities, like ATV riding, skiing, paragliding, and zip-lining, have all been totally banned at the Sissu helipad and in the adjacent lands.



Authorities have planned together with the Lahaul-Spiti district administration so that tourist traffic does not get redirected into the restricted areas. This extreme measure puts cultural integrity before economic profit and tells the world that the Himalayas are not just a place for fun but a living sacred area where tradition still gets the highest respect.

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 4:04 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chandra ValleyHalda festivalHimachal Pradesh newsLahaul-Spiti tourismPoonha festivalSissu tourist ban

QUICK LINKS