CBI Grills Actor-Turned-Politician Vijay Over Delays, Crowd Mismanagement In Karur Stampede Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday launched an extensive questioning session of actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay in connection with the Karur stampede case, focusing on alleged delays, crowd management failures, and organisational accountability linked to the political event.

The CBI assumed control of the investigation from the Tamil Nadu Police in October last year following directions from the Supreme Court. Since then, the agency has been closely examining the circumstances that led to the deadly stampede at a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) campaign program in Karur, which claimed 41 lives.

Delay, Crowd Control and Event Planning Under Scanner

One of the primary concerns being examined is the reported seven-hour delay between the scheduled start of the programme and Vijay’s arrival at the venue. Investigators are assessing whether this delay contributed to the swelling of the crowd and eventual loss of control. Reports suggest that the gathering expanded from approximately 10,000 people to nearly 30,000 during the waiting period.

The CBI is also probing whether party workers coordinated effectively with local police and district authorities as the crowd size increased. Investigators are reviewing documents related to permissions granted for the event and seeking clarity on who organized the Karur program.

The agency is analyzing the party’s internal organisational structure to determine responsibility for planning, execution, and decision-making, including who chose Karur as the venue and when Vijay was informed.

Another key focus is whether prior risk assessments were conducted in coordination with the district administration and whether essential facilities such as drinking water, crowd barriers, and designated entry and exit points were adequately arranged.

Caravan Movement, Summons and Legal Developments

The movement of Vijay’s modified campaign caravan through the dense crowd is also under scrutiny, with investigators examining coordination with local police. The CBI is further probing when Vijay became aware of the stampede and the sequence of events that followed, including his arrival and departure timings.

Earlier, Vijay travelled from Chennai to New Delhi on a chartered flight after receiving a notice under Section 179 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), dated January 6, directing him to appear for questioning. Several senior TVK leaders have already been examined, and video footage has been submitted to investigators.

The stampede occurred on September 27, 2025, triggering widespread outrage and judicial scrutiny. The Tamil Nadu government has since filed a counter-affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing the CBI probe, a move contested by the TVK, which alleges the state’s claims are misleading and could obstruct the investigation.

All Inputs From ANI.

