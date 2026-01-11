In a momentous change for digital security in India, the social media behemoth X (previously Twitter) has publicly recognized the shortcomings in the supervision of its platform.

After a tough order from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the government sources reveal that the platform has removed more than 600 accounts and cleaned up 3,500 pieces of illegal content.

This law enforcement action is the result of Grok, X’s AI chatbot, which has gone viral for the wrong reasons; it was recently misused to create “bikini trends” and other pornographic synthetic visuals. By accepting these mistakes, X has promised to operate in compliance with Indian legal requirements, which is a great victory for the government’s position regarding the accountability of the intermediaries.

X Digital Compliance

The Ministry’s involvement was quickened by a 72-hour ultimatum given on January 2nd, which forewarned X regarding the possible revocation of its protection under the “safe harbour” provision of Section 79 of the IT Act.

Official sources have disclosed that X has gone ahead with a thorough technical examination of Grok’s governance structure to ensure that no vulgar or offensive outputs would be produced.

X, by getting rid of the accounts that were responsible for these breaches, is trying to regain the status of a Significant Social Media Intermediary (SSMI) that values the dignity and privacy of Indian citizens, especially women and kids, who were the main target of the AI-manipulated content.

X Statutory Obligations

If X wants to keep its legal immunity in India, it has no choice but to abide thoroughly by the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The platform’s latest submission of an Action Taken Report shows that X intends to carry out proactive moderation instead of just deleting the content later.

X has promised the authorities that in the future, its AI tools will be supplied with very strong protection to prevent the exposure of obscene images at the very beginning of the process. This promise keeps the platform being a place for the intercultural flow of information and not a route for the fictitious violations of Indian law.

