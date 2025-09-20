Solar Eclipse 2025: How The September Eclipse Differs From The August Eclipse?

Solar Eclipse 2025 raises global interest in celestial events along with the misconceptions that has also increased around two , one solar eclipse in August and another solar eclipse in September. Though the partial solar eclipse on September 21–22, 2025 is scientifically confirmed, rumours close to a solar eclipse on August 2, 2025, are baseless. Here’s a detailed comparison of the facts, timelines, and visibility of both the events.

Solar Eclipse September 2025: Confirmed and Observable

The partial solar eclipse, tomorrow and day after on September 21–22, 2025, is confirmed by various astronomical agencies, together with NASA. This Partial Solar Eclipse is likely to be a visually attractive event, more than 16 million people can see it right across the Southern Hemisphere, together with Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, and Antarctica.

• Type of Solar Eclipse: Limited

• Start Time of Solar Eclipse: 1:29 p.m. EDT (1729 GMT)

• Highest Time: 3:41 p.m. EDT (1941 GMT)

• Eclipse End Time: 5:53 p.m. EDT (2153 GMT)

• Max. Exposure: Up to 86% of the hidden sun

• Best Sites to View: Southern Hemisphere

The partial eclipse will happen once the Moon passes in front of the Sun, covering a certain percentage of its disk. While in some locations, up to 86% of the Sun’s surface will be hidden. This phenomenon generates crescent-shaped sunlight patterns, comparatively cooler temperatures, and a dimmed sky, things that can only be experienced when it is live.

Solar Eclipse August 2025: A Case of Misinformation

There were different claims and viral posts on social media, no solar eclipse is scheduled for August 2, 2025, as per NASA and other verified astronomical databases.

• Type and Visibility: No eclipse and is not visible anywhere on Earth

• Confusion Source: Probably a wrong reference to the forthcoming August 2, 2027 total solar eclipse, which will be observed across Europe, North Africa, and parts of Asia.

Some of the Social Media posts have falsely claimed that the 2025 Solar Eclipse would cause “six minutes of dark globally,” one of the statements that has been publicly exposed by the fact-checkers along with the astronomers.

Key Differences between Solar Eclipse of August 2, 2025 and September 21–22, 2025:

Feature September 21–22, 2025 Eclipse August 2, 2025 (Claimed) Type Partial Solar Eclipse No eclipse occurs Visibility Southern Hemisphere Not visible anywhere Verified by Agencies Yes (NASA, TimeandDate) No scientific basis Equipment Needed Eclipse glasses or filters Not applicable

Also Read: Solar Eclipse On September 21-22: What Happens If You Miss It?