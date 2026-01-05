LIVE TV
Home > India > Somnath Temple's Story Is Of Courage, Not Destruction: PM Modi Recalls 1026 Attack, Notes Nehru 'Was Not Too Enthused' With Its Restoration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a reflective OpEd, traced the Somnath temple’s journey of destruction and resurrection, calling it a symbol of India’s civilisational resilience. Recalling the first attack in 1026 AD, he highlighted how repeated invasions failed to erase the shrine’s spiritual and cultural significance.

PM Modi reflects on Somnath temple’s 1,000-year journey of destruction and revival, calling it a symbol of India’s indomitable spirit. Photo: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 5, 2026 15:03:39 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday penned an ‘OpEd’, reflecting on the story of destruction and resurrection of the Somnath temple, asserting that hearing the word “Somnath” instils a sense of pride in hearts and minds.

PM recalled that the first destruction of the revered shrine took place exactly 1,000 years ago in 1026 AD, underscoring how, despite repeated attacks over the centuries, the temple stands in unparalleled glory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a blog post, highlighted the enduring spirit of India’s civilisation while reflecting on the legacy of the Somnath temple, saying, “The story of Somnath, a thousand years after the first attack, is not defined by destruction. It is defined by the unbreakable courage of crores of children of Bharat Mata.”

Emphasising the resilience and continuity of India’s cultural heritage, the Prime Minister added, “There can be no better example of our civilisation’s indomitable spirit than Somnath, which stands gloriously, overcoming odds and struggles.”

According to the blog, PM Modi mentioned the book Somanatha: The Shrine Eternal, where K. M. Munshi records that Mahmud of Ghazni began his march towards Somnath on 18 October 1025 and, approximately 80 days later, on 6 January 1026, attacked the fortified temple town.

He also mentioned that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a decisive and historic role in re-constructing the temple on November 13, 1947, and K. M. Munshi stood firmly with Patel.

The Prime Minister said that in 1951, the Somnath temple was ready for inauguration; however, PM Nehru opposed the participation of President Dr. Rajendra Prasad in the temple’s inauguration.

“Finally, on May 11th 1951, a grand Temple in Somnath opened its doors to devotees and Dr. Rajendra Prasad was present there. The great Sardar Sahib was not alive to see this historic day, but the fulfilment of his dream stood tall before the nation. The then Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, was not too enthused with this development. He did not want the Honourable President as well as Ministers to associate with this special event. He said that this event created a bad impression of India. But Dr. Rajendra Prasad stood firm and the rest is history,” he said.

“It is this same spirit that is visible in our nation, one of the brightest spots of global growth, having overcome centuries of invasions and colonial loot. It is our value systems and the determination of our people that have made India the centre of global attention today. The world is seeing India with hope and optimism. They want to invest in our innovative youngsters,” PM Modi asserted.

Contemporary accounts cited by Munshi estimate that nearly 50,000 defenders lost their lives while protecting the shrine. Mahmud subsequently plundered the temple and desecrated the sanctum, breaking the linga into pieces.

The Somnath temple was repeatedly destroyed and rebuilt between the 13th and 18th centuries. It was attacked by Alauddin Khilji’s general in 1299 AD, by Muzaffar Khan in 1394 AD, and by Mahmud Begda in 1459 AD. Despite this, it remained a Hindu shrine until Aurangzeb ordered its demolition in 1669 AD, its destruction beyond repair in 1702 AD, and its conversion into a mosque in 1706 AD. Queen Ahilyabai Holkar, recognising the sacred continuity, built a new temple nearby in 1783.

PM Modi in the blog noted about the visit of Swami Vivekananda to Somnath in the 1890s, describing temples like Somnath as living sources of wisdom that offer deeper insight into India’s history than books. He stressed that Somnath symbolises resilience, noting how it has endured repeated destruction yet risen again each time, renewed and strong.

“The aggressors of the past are now dust in the wind, their names synonymous with destruction. They are footnotes in the annals of history, while Somnath stands bright, radiating far beyond the horizon, reminding us of the eternal spirit that remained undiminished by the attack of 1026. Somnath is a song of hope that tells us that while hate and fanaticism may have the power to destroy for a moment, faith and conviction in the power of goodness have the power to create for eternity,” Prime Minister Modi wrote.

He emphasised that if the Somnath Temple, which was attacked a thousand years ago and faced continuous attacks thereafter, could rise again and again, then India can surely restore its glory it embodied a thousand years ago, before the invasions.

“With the blessings of Shree Somnath Mahadev, we move forward with a renewed resolve to build a Viksit Bharat, where civilisational wisdom guides us to work for the welfare of the whole world,” PM Modi wrote.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 3:02 PM IST
QUICK LINKS