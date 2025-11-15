Srinagar Blast: 8 Dead 30 Injured In The Deadly Explosion In Nowgam Police Station, Not A Terrorist Attack

A massive explosion at the Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar killed at least eight people and injured around 30 others late on Friday night. Eyewitnesses and CCTV clips captured flames and smoke shooting into the air as the blast tore through the station building.

Rescue teams rushed the critically wounded to nearby hospitals while emergency workers continued searching the debris for those reported missing. Investigators said they found body parts nearly 300 feet from the site, showing the intensity of the explosion. Officials confirmed the death toll may rise as several victims remain in critical condition.





Police sources said investigators are examining two possible angles behind the deadly blast. The first angle focuses on nearly 360 kilograms of ammonium nitrate stored inside the station, which may have exploded during sealing and sampling in the presence of a magistrate.

The second angle points to a possible terror strike involving a seized car parked inside the compound. Officers suspect the car may have been rigged with an IED, which could have triggered the larger ammonium nitrate detonation. The PAFF, a Jaish-e-Mohammed shadow group, claimed responsibility, though verification of the claim is still underway.

Security Forces Inspect Area, Injured Shifted to Hospital

Security forces cordoned off the Nowgam police station and deployed sniffer dogs to inspect the compound for remaining explosive traces.

The Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Akshay Labroo, met the injured victims at the hospital and reviewed their treatment. Officials confirmed that at least eight personnel were present inside the building when the explosion occurred.

All essential samples, including explosive residue and structural debris, were collected for forensic examination. Visuals from the site showed heavy damage to vehicles, boundary walls and storage areas inside the police station complex.

Blast Linked to Wider Terror Probe

Officials said the blast comes at a time when investigators are working on a major terror case connected to controversial posters that appeared in the Nowgam area.

The first FIR in the case was registered on October 19, and subsequent investigations helped uncover an inter-state Jaish-e-Mohammed module. Two arrests were made from Shopian and Ganderbal between October 20 and 27.

On November 5, authorities arrested Dr. Adil from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, followed by the recovery of an AK-56 rifle, ammunition and explosives from Anantnag Hospital and later from a location in Faridabad.

During interrogation, the arrested men revealed names of more people involved in the module. Investigators then arrested Dr. Muzammil from Al Falah Medical College in Faridabad and recovered multiple weapons and explosive materials.

On November 9, police arrested a man named Madrasi from Faridabad, and the next day they seized 2,563 kilograms of explosives from the house of Hafeez Mohammad Ishtiaq. Additional raids led to the recovery of 358 kilograms of explosive materials, detonators and timers. In total, nearly 3,000 kilograms of explosives and bomb-making components were seized from locations linked to the group.

Red Fort Blast Connection Under Probe

Investigators said Umar, a medical practitioner associated with the module, changed locations frequently as security forces increased pressure on the group. CCTV footage shows Umar driving the car involved in the Red Fort explosion. Officials confirmed that the material used in that blast matches the explosives seized from Faridabad.

They said it is still unclear whether the Red Fort blast was planned or accidental. Security agencies believe Umar panicked after the crackdown and his actions triggered the explosion. The blast is considered part of a wider chain of events linked to the same terror network.

As soon as the Nowgam explosion was reported, Delhi Police and other security agencies reached the area. Home Minister Amit Shah instructed the NSG, NIA and forensic teams to examine the site. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals, and the seized vehicle involved in the explosion was verified. Forensic experts collected essential samples, including DNA and explosive traces, which were sent for detailed testing.

