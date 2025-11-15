Srinagar Blast: Eight Injured After Seized Ammonium Nitrate Explodes In Police Station, Instincts Faridabad Link

An accidental blast at the Nowgam police station in Srinagar on Friday night injured eight personnel. The explosion occurred while police teams and forensic experts handled material connected to a recent seizure in Faridabad. The injured included a police officer, a magistrate and members of the forensic team.

Police shifted all injured personnel to the Army’s 92 Base Hospital for treatment. Officials launched a formal inquiry to determine the sequence of events, and teams continued to assess the site through the night. Authorities also placed the station under tight security as investigators worked on the case.

Sources said the explosives recovered earlier in Faridabad may have detonated during the sampling process inside the police station.

The exact trigger of the blast remains unclear and investigators are examining material evidence from the scene. Teams continued to review CCTV footage, forensic samples and witness statements to understand how the explosion occurred. Authorities said they would release more information after completing the initial assessment. The incident created panic in nearby residential areas as the blast sent smoke into the sky. Police units quickly reached the location and began the evacuation of the injured.

Blast in Nowgam, Srinagar ? This is the same place whose SSP Dr G V Sundeep Chakravarthy uncovered a Jaish backed terror network run by doctors, using forensic intelligence Praying for everyone’s safety 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fPTk0AOL5c — Shekhar Dutt (@DuttShekhar) November 14, 2025

The Same Station Earlier Exposed ‘Terror Doctor’ Network

The Nowgam police station earlier played a crucial role in exposing the “Doctor Terror” case. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Nowgam uncovered the network behind Jaish-e-Mohammed posters that appeared across the region.

Investigators found that the posters were linked to a terror module involving radicalised and highly qualified professionals. Police seized a large quantity of explosive material and arrested several people labelled as “terror doctors.” This breakthrough opened a wider probe, which revealed that the group had been collecting resources and circulating threats. The case became one of the key breakthroughs for police this year.

In October, police arrested one of the doctors, Adeel Ahmad Rather, after CCTV footage showed him putting up posters with threats of major attacks on security forces and migrants. His arrest on October 27 helped police uncover deeper links within the network.

The investigation later connected the group to the Delhi blast that killed 13 people earlier this week. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the entire case exposed a “white-collar terror ecosystem” involving radicalised students and professionals. Investigators said these individuals were in touch with handlers based in Pakistan and other foreign locations.

