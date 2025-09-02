LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > India > Still In Jail: Delhi High Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In Delhi Riots Case

Still In Jail: Delhi High Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In Delhi Riots Case

The Delhi High Court rejected bail pleas of former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and seven others in the larger conspiracy case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in relation to the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.

Still In Jail: Delhi High Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In Delhi Riots Case (Source - ANI)
Still In Jail: Delhi High Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In Delhi Riots Case (Source - ANI)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 2, 2025 15:54:44 IST

Pronouncing the verdict, a division bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur stated that all appeals are dismissed.

Earlier today, another bench of the Delhi High Court also denied bail to co-accused Tasleem Ahmed in relation to the same case.

The order was reserved on July 9.

According to official records, the Delhi riots erupted during the protests against the CAA and NRC in late February 2020, in which at least 53 people were killed and more than 200 were injured.

The Delhi Police registered a case against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and several others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Sharjeel Imam was arrested in the case on August 25, 2020.

All accused in this case filed pleas seeking bail, but the trial court refused bail to Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid. However, other co-accused were granted bail.

Their bail pleas have been pending in the High Court since 2022 and were heard by different Benches from time to time. Police have opposed the bail applications of all the accused.

ALSO READ: Delhi High Court To Pronounce Verdict Today On Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others

Tags: delhi high courtDelhi RiotsUmar Khalid

RELATED News

Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
EC Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over 2 Voter ID Cards, He Questions Working Of Commission
‘We Have Got What We Wanted’: Manoj Jarange Patil Accepts Government Resolution On Maratha reservation
NDMC Takes Proactive Steps to Combat Monsoon Challenges and Modernize City Infrastructure

LATEST NEWS

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?
Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Soon: Check Big Discounts, Top Deals & What to Expect from Flipkart Big Billion Days
Here’s 5 Prompts Used By Microsoft CEO Nadella To ChatGPT Daily
September 2025: Best Days to Manifest in September for Love, Money & Success
Federal Judge Halts Donald Trump’s National Guard Plan – What This Means for America
Still In Jail: Delhi High Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In Delhi Riots Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Still In Jail: Delhi High Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In Delhi Riots Case

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Still In Jail: Delhi High Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In Delhi Riots Case
Still In Jail: Delhi High Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In Delhi Riots Case
Still In Jail: Delhi High Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In Delhi Riots Case
Still In Jail: Delhi High Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In Delhi Riots Case

QUICK LINKS