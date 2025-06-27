Live Tv
Home > India > Struggling Parents Live-Streamed Sexual Acts To Fund Daughters’ Education, Arrested In Hyderabad

Struggling Parents Live-Streamed Sexual Acts To Fund Daughters’ Education, Arrested In Hyderabad

A Hyderabad couple was arrested for live-streaming sexual acts to earn money for their daughters' education and medical expenses. Using HD cameras and masks, they sold content via a mobile app. A case under the IT Act has been registered.

Hyderabad couple arrested for live-streaming sex acts to fund daughters' education amid financial crisis.
Hyderabad couple arrested for live-streaming sex acts to fund daughters' education amid financial crisis.

Last Updated: June 27, 2025 18:14:00 IST

A couple from Hyderabad was arrested on the charges of live-streaming their sexual behaviours on a phone app to make money, that they said was being used to pay college fees for their daughters and as well as for fund medical bills.

The couple who live in Mallikarjuna Nagar in Amberpet was arrested On Thursday, following a raid by the East Zone Task Force. Police seized various equipment from their home. This include high-definition cameras said to have been used to film and live-stream the pornographic material.

Hyderabad couple unable to meet finances

The husband who is also an auto-rickshaw driver, was ill and unable to cater to increasing financial needs, the police said. The couple from Hyderabad claimed that they were forced into the act in order to maintain their two daughters one in the second year of B.Tech and the other a topper who had secured 468 out of 470 marks in her intermediate and was getting ready for college.

Police later said that the husband and wife had demanded Rs 2,000 for live sessions and Rs 500 for a recorded video, more than what they earned through driving. They purportedly even wore masks in front of the camera while recording videos to hide their identities.

Police further said that the couple used to mainly serve young app users who paid to view the content. Following this, a case has been filed under applicable sections of the Information Technology Act. Notices have also been given to those who bought the videos as part of the probe.

Police stressed that the case is not just a legal misdemeanor but also the desperation aroused by financial stress. The investigation of this case is in progress right now.

