Home > India > "Such events should happen regularly": Tripura CM flags off 'Namo Yuva Run' in Agartala

"Such events should happen regularly": Tripura CM flags off 'Namo Yuva Run' in Agartala

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 21, 2025 09:44:04 IST

"Such events should happen regularly": Tripura CM flags off 'Namo Yuva Run' in Agartala

Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 21 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday flagged off the ‘Namo Yuva Run’ in Agartala.

The Chief Minister said such programmes should be held regularly to guide the youth and support the campaign for a drug-free state and nation.

Speaking to ANI, Manik Saha said, “Various programs have been organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), starting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17th, leading up to Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday on October 2nd… One of such events is the Yuva Morcha aimed at promoting a Nasha Mukt Tripura and Nasha Mukt Bharat.”

"Such events should happen regularly": Tripura CM flags off 'Namo Yuva Run' in Agartala

“Compared to the previous government’s efforts to combat drug addiction, there is 132% increase in the seizures of drug materials, and rehabilitation centres have been established in each district. As advised by Prime Minister Modi, the youth should be shown a direction… such events should happen regularly,” Saha said.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) organised ‘Namo Yuva run’ across 75 cities with more than 10,000 participants in each rally. It was organised from September 17 and will continue until October 2, spanning from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday to Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday over 15 days.

The programmes to be observed from September 17 to October 2 are as – September 17 (First Phase): Blood donation camps across 1000 districts of the country, September 18 to October 2 (Second Phase) – Blood donation camps at every Mandal, September 18 to October 2 – Massive cleanliness drives at schools, hospitals, railway stations, bus stands, Namghars, temples, parks, riversides, and historical places.

Earlier, on September 7, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) took a historic step in inspiring India’s youth by launching the flagship campaign “NaMo Yuva Run – For a Nasha Mukt Bharat”.

Under the leadership of Tejasvi Surya, National President of BJYM, the event marks one of the largest youth-led fitness and social responsibility movements in India’s history. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

"Such events should happen regularly": Tripura CM flags off 'Namo Yuva Run' in Agartala

