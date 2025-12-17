LIVE TV
Supreme Court Allows Ban On Pre-BS IV Vehicles In Delhi-NCR, Here Is The List Of Vehicles Which Lose Protection After New Order

The Supreme Court has allowed action against end-of-life vehicles in Delhi-NCR that do not meet BS-IV emission norms amid rising air pollution. The order permits scrapping or banning 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles of BS-I to BS-III standards.

Supreme Court allows ban on pre-BS IV vehicles in Delhi-NCR (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 17, 2025 16:45:58 IST

With the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, the Supreme Court has permitted law enforcement officials to deal with the end-of-life vehicles which do not meet the BS IV emission norms in Delhi-NCR.

This came after following a request by the Delhi government to have its previous order by the court amended due to the negative effects of such vehicles on the atmosphere.

The government complained that the older and highly polluting vehicles were still being used and this was a contributing factor to the worsening pollution levels.

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered that no action of coercion should be applied to these vehicles. Nevertheless, as per the present air quality scenario, the court has now allowed taking some action against pre-BS IV end-of-life vehicles within the area.

In simpler terms, SC has allowed the ban/action/scrapping of 10-year-old diesel & 15-year-old petrol vehicles below BS-IV emission standards. In Delhi NCR, Diesel cars and petrol cars with older BS-I, II, III emission standards won’t be allowed on the roads.  

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 4:45 PM IST
