NewsX Legal: Supreme Court Constitutes High-Level Committee To Administer Bankey Bihari Temple, Ex-Judge Ashok Kumar Will Be Its Head

The Supreme Court on Friday, Aug 8, 2025, directed the establishment of a high-powered committee to oversee and supervise the day-to-day functioning inside and outside of the Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Maharaj Temple at Vrindavan in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 9, 2025 22:49:41 IST

The Supreme Court on Friday, Aug 8, 2025, directed the establishment of a high-powered committee to oversee and supervise the day-to-day functioning inside and outside of the Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Maharaj Temple at Vrindavan in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

The apex court said that the Committee will deal with a variety of issues incidental to the proper functioning of the Temple, which include, but are not limited to, the provision of essential amenities such as clean drinking water, functional washrooms, adequate shelter and seating.

Court Stays The Uttar Pradesh Government’s Ordinance

A bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the order in a batch of writ petitions, challenging the Uttar Pradesh Ordinance 2025.

The Supreme Court stayed the operation of the Uttar Pradesh Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Temple Trust Ordinance, 2025 and asked the Allahabad High Court to decide pleas challenging the Ordinance.

The Court granted the high-level committee to make an appropriate application before the court for any unforeseen impediment or difficulty.

Who Will Be In The Committee?

As per the order, Former Allahabad High Court Justice Ashok Kumar will be head of the high-level committee. Except for the chairman, there will be ten other members in the committee. 

Out of them, a renowned architect, a representative from the Archaeological Survey of India and 2 Persons each from both the Goswami groups will be its members. 

The Court stated that the Chairperson of the Committee shall be paid Rs. 2 lakhs per month as honorarium, which shall be borne from the accounts of the Temple fund. 

Tags: Ashok KumarBankey BihariTemplesupreme court

