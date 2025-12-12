Supreme Court Hails “Rare Settlement” as Wife Walks Away With No Alimony Claims, Returns In-Laws’ Gifts

In a remarkable and unusual conclusion to a long-running matrimonial dispute, the Supreme Court has praised a “rare settlement” in which the wife agreed to part ways without seeking alimony or maintenance and even returned all gifts received from her in-laws.

A Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan noted that both parties have consented to the settlement terms, calling it “one of the rare” cases in which the wife sought no financial claims from her husband.

How Did SC Mediation Lead to This Rare Settlement?

When the couple initially approached the Court, the Bench directed them to consider mediation at the Supreme Court Mediation Centre. In due course, the Court was informed that the mediation had succeeded, and as part of the amicable agreement, the wife had returned the gold bangles she received during the marriage, which had originally belonged to her mother-in-law.

Supreme Court Praises Wife’s Unusual Gesture

The Bench noted in its order that this case represented a rare instance in which the wife sought nothing from her husband as part of the settlement.

The Bench said, “This is one of the rare settlements we have come across over a period of time wherein nothing has been demanded by the wife from the husband.”

They acknowledge the woman’s decision by saying, “We appreciate this kind gesture which is very rare to be seen nowadays,” the Court said, while exercising its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to dissolve the marriage.”