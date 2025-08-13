LIVE TV
Supreme Court Orders Rouding Up Of Strays, But Does Delhi Have Enough Shelters?

Supreme Court Orders Rouding Up Of Strays, But Does Delhi Have Enough Shelters?

The Supreme Court On Wednesday cleared that both the exercise of rounding-up of stray dogs as-well as the creation of necessary infrastructure in the form of shelters / pounds for the relocation, sterilization, deworming and immunization, shall be undertaken simultaneously.

Supreme Court Orders Rounding-up Of Stray Dogs As Well As Creation Of Necessary Infrastructure
Supreme Court Orders Rounding-up Of Stray Dogs As Well As Creation Of Necessary Infrastructure

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 13, 2025 19:42:00 IST

The Supreme Court On Wednesday cleared that both the exercise of rounding-up of stray dogs as-well as the creation of necessary infrastructure in the form of shelters / pounds for the relocation, sterilization, deworming and immunization, shall be undertaken simultaneously.

We do not want to hear about even a semblance of lethargy from the concerned authorities on the pre-text of awaiting the creation of shelters / pounds, otherwise, we will proceed to take strict action against these authorities.

All authorities are directed to immediately begin the picking up stray dogs Suo Moto Writ Petition (C) No. 5 of 2025 Page 17 of 18 and in the same breadth creation of appropriate and adequate shelter homes and pounds across the National Capital Region.

Supreme Court Orders Rouding Up Of Strays, But Does Delhi Have Enough Shelters?

