Supreme Court Orders Rouding Up Of Strays, But Does Delhi Have Enough Shelters?

The Supreme Court On Wednesday cleared that both the exercise of rounding-up of stray dogs as-well as the creation of necessary infrastructure in the form of shelters / pounds for the relocation, sterilization, deworming and immunization, shall be undertaken simultaneously.

We do not want to hear about even a semblance of lethargy from the concerned authorities on the pre-text of awaiting the creation of shelters / pounds, otherwise, we will proceed to take strict action against these authorities.

All authorities are directed to immediately begin the picking up stray dogs Suo Moto Writ Petition (C) No. 5 of 2025 Page 17 of 18 and in the same breadth creation of appropriate and adequate shelter homes and pounds across the National Capital Region.