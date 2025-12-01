LIVE TV
Supreme Court Sounds Alarm Over Digital Arrest Scam, Orders CBI To Probe The Menace Immediately

The Supreme Court has asked the CBI to probe digital arrest scams. The apex court on Monday (December 1) said the issue needs immediate attention and directed states to give consent.

Supreme Court has asked CBI to probe digital arrest scams. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 1, 2025 14:34:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The Supreme Court has asked the CBI to probe digital arrest scams. The apex court on Monday (December 1) said the issue needs immediate attention and directed states to give consent.

This is a developing story

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 2:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: CBIdigital arresthome-hero-pos-2india newssupreme court

