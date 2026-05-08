Suvendu Adhikari Set To Be West Bengal’s New CM: Check Oath Date, Timing, Venue, And Guest List

West Bengal is gearing up for an oath ceremony for its first BJP Chief Minister after the fall of Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year tenure. The BJP has recorded a historic win against TMC by a huge margin in the recent Assembly polls. The BJP managed to win more than 200 seats out of 293 seats to score its first win in the state. Now everyone is looking towards oath-taking ceremony as the BJP high-command has confirmed the name for CM, Suvendu Adhikari, for the new Chief Minister of West Bengal. The Party has confirmed that the oath-taking ceremony for the new Bengal Chief Minister will be held on 9th May 2026.



Date, Time and Venue: Everything You Need to Know



The swearing-in will take place on May 9 at 10 am at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. It is one of the most iconic open grounds in the city, historically used for large political gatherings, and the choice of venue says a lot about how big this moment really is.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states are all expected to be present at the ceremony. Given how significant this win is for the BJP nationally, expect the turnout to be enormous.



Who Is Suvendu Adhikari?



Suvendu Adhikari is not a new face in Bengal politics. He was once a senior TMC leader before switching sides to the BJP ahead of the 2021 elections. Since then, he served as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and became one of the most talked-about BJP figures in the state.

He first grabbed national attention by defeating Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram in 2021. This time around, he went a step further and won from Bhabanipur, the constituency long considered Mamata’s safest seat, by a margin of over 15,000 votes. That win alone was enough to make headlines across the country.

Adhikari contested from two constituencies this election. He has said the central leadership will guide him on which seat he retains, but made it clear he will not turn his back on the people of either Bhabanipur or Nandigram.



Two Deputy CMs to Support the New Government



The new government will not be a one-man show. The BJP has decided to appoint two Deputy Chief Ministers alongside Adhikari, signalling that the party wants a team-based approach to running Bengal. The names of the Deputies are yet to be officially announced, but this structure shows the BJP is thinking about balance and representation across the state.



What This Means for Bengal



For a state that spent 15 years under TMC rule, this is a massive shift. The Brigade Parade Ground ceremony on May 9 is not just about one man taking oath. It represents the end of a long chapter and the beginning of something entirely new for West Bengal.

Adhikari himself has set the bar high. He has spoken about wanting the BJP government in Bengal to last 100 years and pushing the party’s vote share from 46 per cent to 60 per cent in future elections. That is an ambitious goal, and time will tell how much of it becomes reality.

But for today, the mood in BJP circles is one of celebration. After years of struggle, setbacks, and political violence, the party has finally made it to the top in Bengal. May 9 is the day it all becomes official.



Also Read: Who Will Be West Bengal CM? BJP Backs Suvendu Adhikari To Replace Mamata Banerjee

