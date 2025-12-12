LIVE TV
Swimming Records Shattered: 1-Year-9-Month-Old Veda Enters India Book of Records

Swimming Records Shattered: 1-Year-9-Month-Old Veda Enters India Book of Records

A 21-month-old from Ratnagiri, Veda Paresh Sarfare, became the youngest swimmer to complete a 100-metre swim, earning a place in the India Book of Records. Trained since nine months old, she finished four pool laps in 10 minutes 8 seconds, with her joyful practice videos going viral and inspiring nationwide admiration.

December 12, 2025 15:09:29 IST

Swimming Records Shattered: 1-Year-9-Month-Old Veda Enters India Book of Records

21-month-old Veda Paresh Sarfare has become a sensation after she officially became the youngest swimmer to complete a 100-meter swim. Hailing from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, the 1-year, 9-month-old prodigy has officially entered the India Book of Records for covering four laps of a municipal pool in 10 minutes and 8 seconds; her performance was verified by the authority

The videos of the toddler swimming confidently in the pool have gone viral and have caused a stir on social media and in mainstream news alike. Her achievement was shared publicly by her family and was recognized by the India Book of Records, who, through an email, confirmed and stated that “Your skills have been recognized, and after thorough verification by the Editorial Board of the India Book of Records, we have selected and approved only the best.”

According to reports, the email further stated that “The record for swimming 100 meters was set by Veda Paresh Sarfare, born on January 22, 2024, of Ratnagiri. She swam 100 meters (4 laps) across the length of a swimming pool measuring 25 meters by 22 meters in 10 minutes and 8 seconds at the municipal swimming pool.”

Project Veda started quite early

Veda’s journey was inspired by her elder brother’s swimming lessons; entering the pool at just nine months old, her record-setting journey had begun long before. Coaches Mahesh Milke and his wife, Gauri, trained her for the next 11 months with a special focus on buoyancy, breath control, and endurance. 

Coach Milke, who was overly joyous, expressed immense pride in her accomplishment and detailed how consistent training and mentoring helped Veda to land a nationally recognized achievement. Milke’s amazing coaching skills helped in blending play and work that led to both enjoyment and notable skill building for someone of Veda’s age. 

Her parents emphasized that the journey was never about recognition or prizes; rather, the child was driven to water for joy, which ultimately led to the achievement. They shared her videos of swimming practice daily, which showed moments of fun and progress.

India has been increasingly focused on developing sports at the grassroots level, and this accomplishment will resonate with the effort put in. As of December 2025, Veda’s record is unchallenged and is an inspiration to athletes across the nation. 

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 3:00 PM IST
QUICK LINKS