Shashi Tharoor Snubs Congress Again, Skips 3rd Straight Party Meeting, Sparks Speculations About His Future

Shashi Tharoor Snubs Congress Again, Skips 3rd Straight Party Meeting, Sparks Speculations About His Future

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor skipped the key Congress LS MPs meeting chaired by Rahul Gandhi, citing prior commitments. His absence has raised eyebrows. Tharoor said he was travelling with his elderly mother and attending events in Kolkata.

Shashi Tharoor misses Congress LS MPs meeting, citing travel and prior commitments, raising political eyebrows. Photo: ANI.
Shashi Tharoor misses Congress LS MPs meeting, citing travel and prior commitments, raising political eyebrows. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 12, 2025 13:36:56 IST

Shashi Tharoor Snubs Congress Again, Skips 3rd Straight Party Meeting, Sparks Speculations About His Future

The relationship between the Congress party and MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, continues to sink. In the latest development, Tharoor skipped the meeting of Congress LS MPs chaired by Rahul Gandhi.

According to an ANI report, Tharoor had already informed the party about his unavailability, another senior Congress leader and Chandigarh MP Manish Tiwari was also absent in the meeting.

Why Shashi Tharoor Didn’t Attend The Congress LS MPs Meeting?

According to Shashi Tharoor’s X timeline he was at an event hosted by Prabha Khaitan Foundation in Kolkata last night.

Earlier, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on December 1 clarified that he did not intentionally skip the Congress strategic group meeting held a day earlier, stating that he was on a flight returning from Kerala when the meeting took place.

Responding to questions on his absence, the Lok Sabha MP said, “I did not skip it; I was on a plane, coming from Kerala.”

Tharoor Distancing From Congress

Tharoor’s absence from the meeting, chaired by Sonia Gandhi to discuss the party’s strategy for the Winter Session–had drawn attention within political circles, especially given that he had also missed the Congress meeting on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue earlier, citing ill health.

According to Tharoor’s office, the MP was travelling with his 90-year-old mother on a later flight from Kerala, making it impossible for him to reach Delhi in time. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal was also unable to attend due to his engagements in local body election campaigning in Kerala.

Congress Angry at Shashi Tharoor After Attending Putin Dinner 

Tharoor had also invited the ire of his party colleagues when he was the lone Congress representative invited to attend the state banquet hosted by the President for visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera had taken a subtle jibe at Tharoor saying, “Everyone’s conscience has a voice. When my leaders aren’t invited, but I am, we should understand why the game is being played, who is playing the game, and why we shouldn’t be part of it.”

Tharoor’s repeated absence from key party deliberations has become a point of discussion within the Congress.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 1:36 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor Snubs Congress Again, Skips 3rd Straight Party Meeting, Sparks Speculations About His Future

Shashi Tharoor Snubs Congress Again, Skips 3rd Straight Party Meeting, Sparks Speculations About His Future
Shashi Tharoor Snubs Congress Again, Skips 3rd Straight Party Meeting, Sparks Speculations About His Future
Shashi Tharoor Snubs Congress Again, Skips 3rd Straight Party Meeting, Sparks Speculations About His Future
Shashi Tharoor Snubs Congress Again, Skips 3rd Straight Party Meeting, Sparks Speculations About His Future

