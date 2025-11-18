Tamil Nadu Weather: Chennai Hit By Heavy Rain, IMD Issues Yellow Alert Till Nov 22; Will Schools Remain Closed?

Tamil Nadu Weather: In its latest bulletin released on November 17, the IMD said Tamil Nadu is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in many places between November 18 and November 23. Isolated areas may witness heavy rainfall during this period.

Normal life in Chennai was thrown off balance on Monday, November 17, after heavy rainfall led to widespread waterlogging and traffic congestion across the city. Schools in Chennai and neighbouring districts were closed as a precautionary measure.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier placed Chennai and several coastal districts under an orange alert for Monday, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall.

Yellow Alert Issued for Multiple Districts of Tamil Nadu, Including Chennai

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has issued a yellow alert for the capital city and several districts until November 22. Districts including Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, and Thiruvarur are also under a yellow alert, valid through November 23.

Weather Forecast for November 18

According to the forecast issued on Monday, light to moderate rain is expected in many parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. One or two places may also experience thunderstorms and lightning.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated locations in Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, and Theni districts.

The IMD’s nowcast warning indicates light to moderate showers during the early hours of Tuesday.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Chennai Schools Closed Today? Latest District-Wise Rain Impact Update

Chennai Weather for the Week

Chennai will remain under a yellow alert from November 18 to November 21. Several parts of the city are forecast to receive moderate to heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lightning, the RMC said.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, several southern states are likely to see continued rainfall activity this week.

According to the IMD:

Kerala and the Mahe region are expected to receive moderate rainfall until November 20.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and the Rayalaseema region may experience moderate rain on November 18.

Isolated to scattered rainfall is also forecast over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka.

Schools Likely to Stay Shut on November 18

With precautionary measures still in place, schools across affected regions are expected to remain closed on November 18, 2025. However, no official notification has been issued yet. Parents and students have been advised to stay in touch with school authorities for updates.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has released the timetable for Class 10, 11, and 12 half-yearly examinations.

As per the schedule:

Exams will be conducted between December 10 and December 23, 2025.

Class 10 and 12 examinations will be held in the morning session.

Class 11 exams will take place in the afternoon.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Weather: Heavy Rain Batters Chennai, IMD Issues Orange Warning, Are Schools Open Today?