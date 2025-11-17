LIVE TV
Tamil Nadu Weather: Heavy Rain Batters Chennai, IMD Issues Orange Warning, Are Schools Open Today?

Tamil Nadu Weather: Heavy Rain Batters Chennai, IMD Issues Orange Warning, Are Schools Open Today?

Tamil Nadu under orange alert as heavy rain expected; Chennai, coastal districts warned, government issues advisory and fishermen alerted. Photo: ANI.

Published: November 17, 2025 07:28:05 IST

Tamil Nadu Weather: Heavy Rain Batters Chennai, IMD Issues Orange Warning, Are Schools Open Today?

Tamil Nadu Weather: An orange alert has been issued for several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, as an upper-air circulation, a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, intensifies. The weather agency has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across the southern state over the next four days.

Tamil Nadu Districts Under Orange Alert, Including Chennai

The orange alert covers Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts.
Puducherry and the Karaikal region are also included in the alert.

Light to moderate rainfall has been predicted in Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi and Perambalur districts, according to the weather agency.

Also Read: Heavy Rainfall Warning in Tamil Nadu: State Government Directs Districts to Stay Prepared

Government Issues Advisory; Tamil Nadu Fishermen Warned

With heavy rain expected, the Tamil Nadu government has urged district administrations to adopt precautionary measures. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Gulf of Mannar and Kanniyakumari sea areas, where squally winds of 35–45 kmph, with gusts up to 55 kmph, are likely.

Will Schools Be Closed in Tamil Nadu?

Continuous rain across Chennai and surrounding districts has sparked speculation on school closures. As the orange alert remains in effect, the city is witnessing persistent showers, cloudy skies and intermittent thunderstorms.

Many parents and schools expect a holiday on 17 November, especially for primary and middle-school students. The rapidly changing weather over the past 48 hours has prompted authorities to take a cautious approach.
However, no official announcement has been issued by the Chennai district administration regarding a holiday for 17 November.

Heavy Rainfall Likely in Other Regions

The weather department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in:

Kerala and Mahe: 16–20 November

Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema: 17–18 November

Andaman & Nicobar Islands: 18–21 November

Latest Meteorological Observations

As of 5:30 am on 16 November, a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the Sri Lanka coast, remained nearly stationary. Meteorologists say the associated cyclonic upper-air circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level and tilts southwestward with height. The system is expected to move slowly west-northwest over the next 24 hours.

An upper-air cyclonic circulation also persists over south Bangladesh and nearby regions, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Additionally, another cyclonic circulation remains active over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining South Kerala coast, around 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Knocks Supreme Court Doors After President Withholds NEET Exemption Bill

First published on: Nov 17, 2024 7:28 AM IST
