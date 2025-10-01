Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?

India’s IPO market is gearing up with another huge financial names grabbing investor attention, Tata Capital, India’s largest initial public offerings (IPOs) launching before Diwali festival on October 06, 2025. Its offers huge investment opportunities but change sharply in strategy, valuation, and market outlook.

Tata Capital and Jio Financial Services both have targeted to raise around Rs.15,000 crore through their Initial Public Offer (IPO), but then they vary in business concentration, market reaction, and investor viewpoint.

Tata Capital’s Upcoming IPO: Focus on Stability

Tata Capital is one of the key arms of the Tata Group, is targeting to raise approx. Rs.15,511 crore over this IPO with a price band between Rs.310 -Rs.326. The company has shown a strong financial growth with a net profit of Rs.3,655 crore and revenues surpassing Rs.28,300 crore in financial year 2025. Tata Capital provide loans, manages wealth, and commercial financing, backed by Tata’s strong brand reputation. Incomes from the IPO will be used to brace its capital base and develop lending abilities.

Also Read: Leave The Retro Saree: Google Gemini AI Prompt Reveals 10 Processes To Help You Make Money Online

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, have a majority stake in Tata Capital, with external investors, together with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and several other Tata subsidiaries, own the rest of the shares. Reports recommend that the LIC of India is possibly going to be an important investor in Tata Capital IPO, particularly in the anchor investor percentage.

Jio Financial Services: A Volatile Start

Jio Financial Services, a Reliance Industries byproduct, launched its IPO in August 2023, raising a similar amount. Though, its stock has been unstable since listing. Jio Financial’s varied business model, covering lending, insurance, and payments, combined with its dependency on Reliance Industries, has directed to mixed investor sentiment. Quick diversification efforts have contributed to ambiguity about its near-term growth.

Choosing Between Stability and Growth

Aimed at investors, Tata Capital provides much stable, expected investment backed by an established corporation with stable earnings. Jio Financial presents a higher-risk with higher-reward opportunity for those who are at ease with the fluctuations in the market.

Also Read: Shailesh Chandra Takes Over Tata Motors: But Who Is He, Can He Make EVs Affordable For You?